Daryz triumphant again with second straight Arc

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Star 4YO is first colt to claim French feature back-to-back since Alleged in 1977 and 1978

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained colt Daryz (Mickael Barzalona) pulling away to his second victory in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4.

PARIS – Francis-Henri Graffard hailed Daryz as a “true champion” after he became the first colt since Alleged to win the €5 million (S$7.2 million) Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) back-to-back.

Owned by the world-famous Aga Khan Studs, Daryz edged out Minnie Hauk to score by a head in the 2025 edition, before achieving the remarkable feat of taking out the prestigious international feature – also known as the Arc – for the second consecutive year at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4.

Previously, Alleged was the last colt to land a successive double in 1977 and 1978.

Since then, only champion mares Treve (2013 and 2014) and Enable (2017 and 2018) had managed to win two consecutive editions of the Arc.

“He is simply a champion. I hope that everyone who follows racing around the world appreciated that moment, because it was magnificent to see a champion like him win a race like that,” said Graffard.

“It is really difficult: our job is to get the horses to their peak on the big day, but a race is still subject to the uncertainties that can decide your fate.

“But then, in a race, there is always an element of chance that decides the outcome. And everything went very well.”

Ridden by regular partner Mickael Barzalona, Daryz was held up for a long time at the rear before being switched out in the straight.

Sent wide, the Sea The Stars four-year-old still had plenty of ground to make up on the British-trained Bay City Roller, whose jockey, Oisin Murphy, had very cleverly overcome his wide draw – stall 15 – by going forward on the outside of the field before moving across once he had secured a prominent position.

But Daryz possesses an exceptional turn of foot.

At the 300m, the $11 favourite first got the better of the Irish-trained Diamond Necklace (Christophe Soumillon), before quickly asserting his superiority as he surged past Bay City Roller to win by 1¼ lengths.

Diamond Necklace held on to finish another neck away in third.

Graffard, who pulled off a brace after Amusingly ($42) won the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1,400m), said he felt a lot more pressure this time.

“Already last year, I realised just how incredible this race is. There is so much emotion when the horses turn into the straight,” said the top Chantilly-based handler.

“This year, we came into the race with a completely different status and it is true that there was a certain amount of pressure.

“I felt a lot of weight on my shoulders when the horses were going into the stalls.

“When I saw that my horse had a good lead, that he was able to accelerate in the straight, I started to become more and more confident.

“I am fortunate to have a job that creates emotion. We experience it fully and my whole family is here. I am happy for the Aga Khan family and their breeding operation.”

With nine victories in the Arc, the Aga Khan family have extended their own record in the race.

Previously, they won with Migoli (1948), Nuccio (1952), Saint Crespin (1959), Akiyda (1982), Sinndar (2000), Dalakhani (2003) and Zarkava (2008).

Now led by Princess Zahra Aga Khan since the Aga Khan’s death in 2025, Daryz has added two further victories to that record in 2025 and 2026 and the four-time Group 1 winner could be starting stallion duties in the new year.

“It is always very emotional on Arc day. It is difficult not to be swept up by the emotion, by the atmosphere, by the crowd reacting to the horses,” she said.

“Last year was difficult with the loss of my father. He would have been so proud of our victory and this year again, I think he would have been proud.

“At the top of the hill, I was a little worried. But I have become used to Mickael’s riding style and I know that he knows his horse.

“He rides out in the mornings and knows his horses very well. I think we are right to trust him.

“Daryz has proved himself. As a breeder, I would rather see him safely at home preparing for his future career as a stallion than racing again next year.”

Soumillon also won two Group 1 events. The top Belgian jockey first scored on Green Empress ($10) in the Prix Marcel Boussac (1,600m) for Joseph O’Brien, followed by the John and Thady Gosden-trained British filly Miss Scott ($28) in the Prix de l’Opéra (2,000m).

Trained by Karl Burke, three-year-old filly Miss Yechance ($36) gave young apprentice jockey Jack Nicholls his maiden Group 1 success in the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp (1,000m).

Another three-year-old filly True Love ($17) handed multiple Group 1-winning trainer Aidan O’Brien his first Prix de la Foret (1,400m) success. FRANCE GALOP