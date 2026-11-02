Danon Decile takes the top prize in Tenno Sho (Autumn)

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The Shogo Yasuda-trained Danon Decile (Keita Tosaki) landing the Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) over 2,000m in Tokyo on Nov 1.

TOKYO – Danon Decile captured his third Grade 1 title in the 570 million yen (S$4.6 million) Tenno Sho (Autumn) over 2,000m, becoming the first horse since Symboli Kris S in 2003 to score from the widest draw.

In 2024, the son of Epiphaneia came out tops among his three-year-old peers when claiming the Grade 1 Tokyo Yushun (2,400m) – also known as the Japanese Derby – in Tokyo, before taking out the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic (2,400m) at Meydan on April 5, 2025 when he first ventured overseas.

After posting a fifth behind Ombudsman in the 2025 Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (2,000m) at York, Danon Decile has recorded four consecutive thirds at Grade 1 level back in Japan, namely in the Japan Cup (2,400m) and the Arima Kinen (2,500m) last year, then the Osaka Hai (2,000m) and the Takarazuka Kinen (2,200m) this spring.

Both trainer Shogo Yasuda and jockey Keita Tosaki were winning the Tenno Sho (Autumn) for the first time on Nov 1.

Breaking smoothly from the widest gate 17, Danon Decile ($53) sat in second from the rear before launching his bid with a wide sweeping move into the straight.

From there, the five-year-old thundered down the stretch, took the lead from 200m out and held off a late challenge by the runner-up Nebra Disk (Yuga Kawada) to prevail by 2½ lengths.

Tosaki said the draw was a mood dampener, but Danon Decile outstayed the rest despite the change in tactics.

“To be honest, the widest draw took us by surprise and we were forced to change tactics. But today, the most important factor was to keep him in good rhythm, which he did, fortunately,” he said.

“He responded a bit earlier than I hoped but he stayed on to the wire and I’m truly happy that he was able to show his true ability at last.”

Race favourite Croix Du Nord (Cristian Demuro) took a ground-saving trip after breaking from the innermost stall and followed in sixth position from the front.

As the field bunched up heading into the straight, the Takashi Saito-trained son of Kitasan Black struggled to make ground behind horses in the final 200m and was unable to display his trademark turn of foot. He eventually finished fifth. JRA