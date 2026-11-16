Cracking win by Laughterlines

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Laughterlines (Yutaka Take) lunging on the line to deny Kamunyak (Yuga Kawada) by a neck in the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,200m) at Kyoto on Nov 15.

KYOTO – Filly Laughterlines pipped favourite Kamunyak right on the line to claim the 326 million yen (S$2.63 million) Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) Cup (2,200m) at Kyoto racecourse on Nov 15.

The Michihiro Ogasa-trained three-year-old recorded her maiden Grade 1 victory at her third win in seven starts.

Sired by 2017 Grade 1 Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2000 Guineas) winner (2,000m) Al Ain, Laughterlines debuted as a two-year-old in August 2025, winning once and placing twice in three starts.

She commenced the current season with a respectable third against male rivals in the Grade 3 Kisaragi Sho (1,800m) at Kyoto on Feb 10 before capturing the Grade 2 Flora Stakes (2,000m) at Tokyo on April 26.

After registering a third behind fellow contender Juryoku Pierrot in the Grade 1 Yushun Himba (2,400m) – also known as the Japanese Oaks – in May, Laughterlines suffered a fracture in her left fore leg.

She recovered and was initially slated to kick off her autumn campaign in the Grade 2 Mainichi Okan (1,800m) on Oct 4.

However, due to a minor leg problem in her right fore leg this time, the dark bay filly was forced to withdraw and came into the QEII Cup without a prep.

Breaking from stall 15, Laughterlines (Yutaka Take) settled at the rear in the big field of 18 while Sekitoba East (Suguru Hamanaka) set a slow pace up front.

Turning wide into the stretch, Laughterlines ($44) came flying down on the outside to get the better of Kamunyak (Yuga Kawada) by a neck.

A daughter of Black Tide trained by Yasuo Tomomichi, Kamunyak broke smoothly to settle in third in the backstretch before closing into second upon hitting the straight.

Kamunyak, a Japanese Oaks winner in 2025, then took the lead passing the 200m mark and shook off a late challenge from Aqua Vernal (Kohei Matsuyama). The win looked a certainty until Laughterlines came with a devastating late charge to deny her.

The fast-closing Lay Classic (Atsuya Nishimura) finished another head away in fourth.

Ogasa, who began training in 2006, has claimed his first Grade 1 title and fifth graded success.

Meanwhile, the legendary Take has notched his 88th Grade 1 victory in Japan following his Kikuka Sho (3,000m) success aboard Going To Sky on Oct 25.

He has also extended his own record of the most victories in the QEII Cup to five, having also won the race with To The Victory (2001), Fine Motion (2002) and Admire Groove (2003 and 2004).

Take, who was riding Laughterlines for the first time, was impressed with the filly owned by Shunsuke Yoshida of Sunday Racing, a part of the influential Shadai Group family empire.

“I was told that she wasn’t the quickest out of the gates, but she broke fairly well today and although we were near the rear, the position we sat in wasn’t bad,” he said.

“The pace was slow, so I decided to stay put and wait till we hit the stretch. Her response was incredible, more than anyone could ask for.

“For a three-year-old filly to show a performance like that against top fillies and mares like today’s field, it certainly proves that she has outstanding potential and a future we can look forward to.” JRA