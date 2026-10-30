Cosmic Speed will be hard to catch in Race 7

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Race 1 (1,160m)

(2) THE BUFFALO and (7) FREDERICO CAGISHAS should have roles to play if building on the improvement of their latest outings.

(8) FROM WINTER and (13) THE LIVING YEARS warrant respect before any market clues.

Race 2 (1,160m)

Stablemates (1) PITERAQ and (2) RUBY WHISPER have the form and experience to feature prominently but (13) MISS BARBADOS could improve after a pleasing KwaZulu-Natal introduction.

(16) QUINTARELLI and (9) HADJIEBAJUDGIES are bred to be useful.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Stablemates (13) CATFISH and (6) ECHO CHECK are distance-suited and remain competitive under penalties after career-best last-start wins. The former was a wide-margin winner over 1,200m but is even more effective over shorter.

East Cape raider (15) MASTER MTOTO will enjoy reverting to turf, so must be respected.

(1) AFRICAN PRIDE bounced back to form when a good second over track and trip last time, and on that form should have the measure of (4) KARATE KID.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) FLOWER ISLAND and (1) GET UP have a score to settle but the latter could be a tougher proposition this time after her last-start Grade 2 success.

(7) GRISELDA and (3) GOOD DAY SUNSHINE could be better suited to this extended trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) FISH TALES makes his debut for the Mike and Mathew de Kock yard and could improve to remain unbeaten on his return.

Familiar foe (3) BISOU BISOU is 2kg better off, drawn better and has a fitness advantage, so should pose a threat as a result.

Runaway debut winner (11) KINGS MOUNTAIN could be anything, so warrants respect.

Fellow last-start scorers (6) GONE COLD and (13) GIMME A FIREBALL could have more to offer over this extended trip, so are also best kept onside.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(10) FIRST WISH is better off at the weights with that rival on their Sept 10 clash. A two-point penalty for beating male opposition recently should not prevent another bold bid.

(6) TOMYRIS has the means to get into the picture.

(5) INTO DANCING continues to improve and could do so sufficiently to confirm her superiority.

(4) RAHHABBA is not without claims.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) COSMIC SPEED ran a fast-finishing fifth in a 1,450m Grade 2 last time, so this extended trip from an inside gate will suit.

(5) I’M A FIREBALL was second from the front that day and should find the lead again from gate 1. He does have questions to answer, though, over this distance.

(8) ZEITZ is at the top of his game. Will be competitive with this track and its long run-in likely to suit.

(17) SPLITTHEEIGHTS is not to be taken lightly. Go wide.

Race 8 (2,400m)

SA Derby winner (5) CURIOUS GIRL ran well in defeat under a big weight against male opposition on her seasonal debut. She is unbeaten in two appearances at this track and is distance-suited.

(6) POSITIVE ATTITUDE and (1) BELLEROPHON are proven stayers with the means to trouble the selection.

(10) UTSAAH has found her niche over staying distances but must raise her game to be competitive at this level.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(3) KING HARALD has run well in defeat at his level recently and should acquit himself competitively once more.

The versatile (8) PLEASE BE TRUE is at the top of his game and a four-point penalty for winning last time is not likely to halt his momentum.

(5) MASTERSHIP was second over 1,450m on his return and will be better suited to this extended trip with that outing under his belt.

(7) CARE FORGOT made his seasonal comeback at Grade 2 level and will be more competitive in this grade.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(6) DOG IN THE FOG justified strong market support when making a belated winning debut over 1,000m. He is probably a lot better than his opening mark suggests, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(4) PERIODIC TABLE was a game-in-defeat second at this level on his handicap debut. He will play another leading role if repeating that effort under a resultant six-point penalty.

(5) HIGHWAYMAN HARRY has the form and experience at this grade to trouble the principals.

(2) EVENING PARADE can also get involved.