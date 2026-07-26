Cosmic Crusader dominates in Melbourne debut

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Cosmic Crusader (Daniel Stackhouse) finishing the best in the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1,200m) at Caulfield on July 25.

– Former Perth galloper Cosmic Crusader has made an immediate impact in Victoria, winning the final Stakes race of the season at Caulfield on July 25.

Having his first start for the Andrea Leek stable, Cosmic Crusader took out the A$200,000 (S$180,000) Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1,200m), his first outing since finishing second in the Group 3 Gold Rush (1,400m) at Ascot on Dec 13 for his previous trainer Michael Grantham.

That Ascot performance came a week after the son of Maurice took out the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) on Dec 6.

With Daniel Stackhouse aboard and sent out a well-supported $12 chance, Cosmic Crusader ran out an easy 2½ length-win from the Nick Ryan-trained Winnasedge (Luke Currie).

The Ciaron Maher-trained Recommendation (Thomas Stockdale) finished a further 1½ lengths back in third.

Leek thanked owner Bob Peters for sending the five-year-old gelding to her Pakenham stable and supplying her with her first Stakes success.

“The Peters family (have been great), especially Bob for giving me this horse, entrusting me with him, it’s fantastic,” she said.

“I have to give a little shout-out to Tom Ahern. He had a little wind procedure when he was out spelling and that has worked.

“I was happy where he was back in the run. I was thrilled when he got that cover for a short amount of time.

“He (Stackhouse) rode him to get further distance, he rode him to win and I couldn’t be happier.”

Leek said she would speak to Peters to confirm plans regarding Cosmic Crusader, but the Group 2 P B Lawrence Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Aug 15 and the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) – also at Caulfield on Aug 29 – would likely be considered.

Stackhouse described Cosmic Crusader as a “beautiful” horse, but he was also quirky at the same time.

“As soon as I sat on him and cantered down, he dropped his head and gave me a beautiful feel,” he said.

“He’s a bit of a quirky sort of horse though. He can lose his marbles a little bit, but as soon as we got a man behind the gates with him, he settled nice.

“I rode him where he was comfortable and I was always happy to go up on the inside.

“He switches off at the right time and when you ask him to go, he can accelerate very fast.

“He’s got a lot better races to win than this, but it’s a nice race to win for the team.” SKY RACING WORLD