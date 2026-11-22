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Cox Plate victor is 1st to carry 61kg to win in WA mile handicap since Tudor Mak in 1967

Jockey William Pike lifting the trophy proudly after Cosmic Crusader triumphed in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on Nov 21.

Cosmic Crusader had the crowd cheering when he made a triumphant return to his Perth base in the A$1.5 million (S$1.28 million) Railway Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on Nov 21.

Fresh from his Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) success at Flemington on Oct 24 before following that up with a last-start second in the Group 1 Champions Stakes (2,000m) on the same track on Nov 7, the Maurice six-year-old has now become the first horse – since Tudor Mak in 1967 – to claim Western Australia’s (WA) premier mile handicap event with a back-breaking 61kg load.

He is also the first ever to win both the Cox Plate and Railway Stakes in the same season.

Despite just flying back from Melbourne nine days ago after spending nearly a year racing in Victoria, Cosmic Crusader showed he still ruled the Ascot turf with a sweeping run under champion jockey and regular partner William Pike.

After settling in midfield, Cosmic Crusader was forced out widest when they turned for home. But the $13 shot quickly lengthened his strides in the straight, eventually kicking clear to win by ½ length from King Of Light (Lucy Fiore). Western Empire (Damian Lane) finished third.

The Michael Grantham-trained six-year-old Cosmic Crusader (William Pike) storming past his rivals to win the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) as Ascot. PHOTO: PERTH RACING

Owner-breeder Bob Peters was slightly taken aback with Cosmic Crusader’s fourth Group 1 victory, but was proud of him for winning with that top impost.

“I’m in a bit of a shock. I didn’t think he could do it, but he did it,” he said to Racing WA.

“He had a bit of an easy week, the first week after the Champions Stakes and a couple of gallops. That’s all he needed and he was right.

“He got a really, really good run where he was. Once he got out into the clear, and as he came around the bend, I thought he was going to be in this and maybe we can run a place, but he just kept going.

“It’s (Railway Stakes) always been the hardest race to win here because of the handicapping conditions, and it’s usually a lightweight horse that wins it, so it’s very unusual for a horse to win it with this weight.

“But it’s great that now he’s here and I’m sure it’ll make a different standing to the race for quite a few years to come.

“It’s right up there with the Cox Plate but the Cox Plate’s the pinnacle. It’s always been the best race in Australia and, from the international point of view, but this is the ‘hometown race’ and it’s nice to win it again.”

Apart from his Cox Plate triumph in an eight-run campaign in Victoria, Cosmic Crusader has also stamped his class in the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes (2,000m), the Group 2 PB Lawrence Stakes (1,400m) and the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1,200m) when under the care of Andrea Leek.

He also secured Group 1 minor placings in the Memsie Stakes (1,400m), Underwood Stakes (1,800m), Champions Stakes, as well as a Caulfield Cup fourth.

With the bay gelding now back to Michael Grantham – who trained him to his maiden Group 1 success in the Northerly Stakes (1,800m) last December – in Western Australia, the Perth horseman gave credit to Leek.

“This horse has brought a lot of people joy in the last four or five months,” said Grantham, who was at his second Group 1 win.

“Andrea has done everything to get me the win today. The condition that this horse came to me just days ago was nothing but you could ask for any more. That’s what a big team effort does.

“We won’t back off him. He’ll just keep doing what he does and hopefully, everything stays sound too.”

Pike was concerned when Cosmic Crusader coursed out wide, but believed in Peters’ judgment to run him before he goes on to defend his crown in the Northerly Stakes at Ascot on Dec 5.

“To win under that weight is absolutely extraordinary, and especially when we had to come so wide on the bend. I thought our chances were shot there,” said Pike.

“Cosmic Crusader handled it so well. I was slightly nervous behind the barriers as he was just a little bit on edge, but luckily the clerk of the course did an amazing job and kept him calm.

“Bob Peters knew this horse would need a run before the Northerly. It could be easier to prep him when he’s racing back-to-back.

“Michael Grantham needs a lot of praise. He hasn’t had long to get him here, that’s a lot of pressure to handle. Great job to the Grantham stable and crew.

“He’s (Cosmic Crusader) miles ahead of me, what he’s doing for our racing, it’ll echo through for years. I’m so grateful to be part of his journey.”

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg