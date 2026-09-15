Coetzee’s duo work well for Charity Cup

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The Fairdeal Stable-owned Stop The Water and Winning Stride ready for Listed contest

When in Ipoh for the races, it could pay dividends to closely follow horses trotting out of trainer Kevin Coetzee’s barn.

Like, at the last meeting on Sept 6, the Ipoh-based South African handler came away with three winners.

He has done it numerous times before and it might continue into the races on Sept 20.

Coetzee, as always, has entered a power-packed squad of 18 runners for the 12-race meeting.

His runners were – on the morning of Sept 15 – out there on the training track putting together their finishing touches to their preparation.

Impressive among them were Stop The Water and Winning Stride.

Down to contest the Charity Cup over the Perak Turf Club’s 1,200m track, they worked in great heart, clocking 42.7sec and 42sec respectively.

They did not burn up the track but Coetzee would have been impressed with what he saw.

Coincidentally, both gallopers will line up for the Listed event on the back of rather disappointing runs last time.

Stop The Water had scored a runaway three-length win in a Cosmo C event (1,300m) on Aug 1, but the son of Headwater failed to follow up and finished down the course in the Group 1 Ipoh Ladies Gold Vase (1,400m) at his last start on Aug 23.

Still, do not be too hasty in dismissing the six-year-old gelding simply on that performance.

Stop The Water is a noted front runner and he will appreciate the shorter trip on Sept 20.

As for Winning Stride – who also races in the colours of the Fairdeal Stable – he actually finished second in the same feature race won by Lucky Magic.

Unfortunately, his jockey Wong Chin Chuen was found to have returned to scales underweight, hence Winning Stride was disqualified.

But do not ignore his last win in a Cosmo B and C race (1,400m) on Aug 8.

Then also ridden by Wong, the eight-year-old grey did not have things his way and the steward’s report had him “drifting out”.

Nevertheless, he still managed to power home to beat stablemate Heavenly Warrior by half a length.

Unlike Stop The Water, Winning Stride might find the 1,200m a tad too short but, if at the top of his game, expect him to be doing his best work late.

Elsewhere on the programme, keep an eye on Joey in the Banded race (1,300m).

Another one prepared by Coetzee, he tossed in a good gallop when covering the 600m in 39sec. That was after some trotting to loosen up those muscles.

Although already an old-timer at nine years old, his last three runs will attest to his ability.

Sent out in a Class 4A event (1,400m) on July 25 and ridden by Lim Shung Uai, Joey claimed the box seat soon and stayed there until the 200m. There, he opened up in style to beat Good Friendship by a head.

Then, at his next start in a similar race on Aug 8, he over-raced and had to settle for second behind Baby Biscuit.

The son of Power would have carried stable confidence into his last start in a Class 4A race (1,300m) on Aug 23 but, he again had to play bridesmaid when second to Speedy Samurai.

To date, Joey has won nine races and, on the strength of his workout, he could be looking at a 10th victory.

That is, if he can brush aside Baby Biscuit, who also worked in great heart when covering the 600m in an easy 37sec.

Trained by Yan Weng Kuan, the son of Vanbrugh will be shooting for three wins in a row.

Baby Biscuit appears to be in a rich vein of form. The five-year-old New Zealand-bred has recorded two wins, one third and two fourths from his last six starts since May 31.

Another win from him will not come as too big a surprise.

brian@sph.com.sg