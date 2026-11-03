Cleartherunway ready to put his best foot forward

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) J LORDI has a tricky draw but should feature with a 4kg claimer aboard.

(2) TASK FORCE has some ability. He has gone well for Keagan de Melo in the past.

(4) TP THUNDER CHILD is worth another chance.

(7) CHOCTAW RIDGE could surprise.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) MEGA AWESOME was much improved on the Poly last time and the step-up in trip should suit.

(7) DOUBLE JEOPARDY should benefit from his debut run and the extra furlong.

(12) OWNER OF CREATION is a long-time maiden who is back on his favourite surface and could finally get it right.

(2) QUEEN OF DENMARK should be competitive.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) SHOWGIRL switches to the Poly over an extra furlong but should put in a solid shift.

(7) FORT USHER is lightly raced and both wins have come on the Poly. He can follow up.

(1) PENNYS CHOICE was a recent maiden winner first-up on the Poly. She had consistent Highveld maiden form before that and only has 50.5kg to shoulder.

(10) GREATEST HIT has a wide draw but this trip will suit.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(4) CLEARTHERUNWAY was a winner over course and distance two starts ago. He was disappointing on the turf last run and can make amends back on the Poly.

(7) PINOT GRIGIO is at his third start after a break but he has improved in his last two starts.

(2) UZWANO is consistent but does appear to prefer the turf.

(8) WORLD OF OUR OWN only has 50kg to shoulder and could be dangerous.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(8) FIRE CHIEF should take a power of beating even over a trip that could prove too sharp.

(2) CLAIR DE LUNE is in mustard form and was only narrowly beaten at her last two over course and distance. She will be a threat.

(1) TIGER CODY is consistent and can feature from his inside gate.

(5) LUNELUCK won well on the turf last start. The stable is in form and he takes to the Poly.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) ANGEL’S OASIS went down narrowly last time over course and distance. She can go one better.

(6) GALLIC KING recently shed his maiden on the Poly. He was disappointing last run when taking on stronger and can do better.

(2) NAVAJO DANCER bids for a third straight win on the Poly. Place claims.

(7) MUSIC IS LIFE has a handy galloping weight with a smart 2.5kg claimer aboard.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) THE GLIDING FISH is down in class with a 4kg claimer aboard. He has a strong winning chance.

(1) TARGARYEN KNIGHT has the best draw and also the benefit of a 4kg claimer.

(8) KIMBALL O’HARA ran on smartly on the Poly last time. The extra furlong should suit.

(3) SANBEENEE has another postage stamp on his back but a more experienced apprentice.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Trainer Michael Miller’s filly (1) WHAT A CLASSIC has the best draw. She can win this.

(8) PREDATOR’S CROWN races off the same handicap mark and ran a cracker first-up out of the maidens.

(11) RED HOT MISS is off the same handicap rating with similar form lines to What A Classic, but the outside gate could be a disadvantage.

(12) MON PAPILLON has her first run for a new stable. The switch to the Poly could see the 4YO galloper bring her best in spite of the widest draw.