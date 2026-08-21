Clark Griswold all set to chase another win

Race 1 (1,250m)

(3) AFRICAN WILD DOG must have a big winning chance in this field. He travelled like a winner in his last start when finishing second behind It’sgood It’snice on Aug 5. Now that he drops back in trip, he will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(7) RABDAN has been rested and gelded. He was a touch disappointing on May 19. If he does not need this run after a small break, he will be competitive on his best form.

(2) THE BIG BANG will be given every chance from a nice draw. He runs his best races over the sprint trips. Watch him closely.

(4) TEQUILA TANGO ran a fair race on debut behind My Bonny Boy. He can only improve going into his second start.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) HAVOC stayed on well for second behind Royal Influencer on July 25. The form of that race has worked out well. He will go very close to winning now that he steps up in trip, and he has a good draw.

(7) LANDMAN was beaten at skinny odds in his last start. He was dropped out to last early, and he was doing some good work late for fourth behind his stable companion on July 25. He will love the step-up in trip. Watch him closely from a tricky draw.

(4) WATERFRONT finished like a train for third behind Warrior Of Destiny on Aug 12. If this run has not come too soon for him, he will be competitive on his current form.

(5) GROOVE MASTER has run two fair races in succession. He could sneak into the places with further improvement expected.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) CLARK GRISWOLD got going only when the race was over last time. He finished well for second behind Miami Summer on July 14. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. He will go close to winning from a good draw.

(2) MIAMI SUMMER was given three points for his good win at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on July 14. He will be cherry ripe for this race. There is no doubt that he can win again from a neat draw. Include him in all bets.

(7) BLIND DATE has been rested for 62 days. He was given a great ride by jockey Andrew Fortune on June 21. With some luck in running, he will be right there in the finish.

(4) IN A TIMELY MANNER never runs a bad race. He will be doing some good work late. Watch him.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(5) AVIGNON was heavily supported in the market when winning a good race at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Aug 5. He was given five points for that impressive win. The yard is in great form at the moment. If he brings his best form to Hollywoodbets Durbanville, he can win again.

(6) SHIFTING PATH stayed on well for third behind Avignon last time. With no weight on his back in this, he will be right there in the finish late. Include him in all bets.

(7 ) NAVASNINE has been rested for 81 days. He won his maiden well on June 2. The form of that race has worked out well. If he does not need the run after a small break, he will be competitive.

(1) PARATROOPER always has a money chance at this level. He will get the run of the race from a good draw.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(3) SPARKLING STAR has been rested for 98 days. She won her maiden in style on May 16. This will be her first run at Hollywoodbets Durbanville. If she handles the track, she will be very hard to beat in this field.

(6) BLACK NIGHTSHADE ran a terrific race in the Listed Irridescence Stakes on June 27. She was beaten by just under two lengths by Grapes Of Wrath. The drop in distance will be no problem for this filly. She will go close to winning on her best form.

(5) FINAL CALL won a good race on July 14. She was given two points for that victory last time. The blinkers stay on. She should be among the places here.

(4) MEG’S LEGACY will be given every chance from a handy draw. Her chances must be respected in such a field.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(4) SUTHERLAND has been rested and changed stables on June 26. He could be the value play in this tricky race. He has run some of his best races over the sprint trips. If he handles the track, he should run a big race at a nice price.

(6) CATWALK KING was a touch disappointing in the Grade 3 Langerman on June 27. If he bounces back to his best form, he will go close to winning.

(3) IRELAND FOREVER has been rested for 61 days. He has dropped two points in the ratings from his last run on June 22. He will be doing some good work late. Include him in all bets.

(2) VERCICAT never runs a bad race. He will be right there in the finish on his current form.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) DEVIL A SAINT was touched off by One Magic in a driving finish on July 25. He runs his best races over this trip of 1,400m. He will be hard to beat in this field from a good draw.

(2) LOVING PRAGUE has dropped in the ratings, and he gets 2.5kgs off his back from the apprentice claim. He will be very competitive from a neat draw. Include him in all bets.

(6) NOON DAY GUN is honest, and he tries hard. He will be doing some good work late. Watch him closely at this level.

(9) FORT YUKON stayed on well for fourth in a tough field last time. With some luck in running from a tricky draw here, he could surprise them all.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) LADY VERITAS quickened up smartly to win a good race on July 18. She was given three points for that win at Hollywoodbets Durbanville last time. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be flying at them late. On her best form, she can win again.

(3) BOOZY SUSIE ran second to Lady Veritas last time. She is 1.5kg better off at the weights. Her chances must be respected from a good draw.

(7) ELUSIVE GIFT ran a great race for second behind Money Extractor on July 18. She will be doing good work late. Watch her closely off this rating.

(2) MIGHTY MARY only ran a fair race when sixth behind Lady Veritas on July 18. She has dropped one point in the ratings from her last start. If she bounces back to her best form, she can win a race like this rather easily.