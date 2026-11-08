Choice Is Mine reigns Supreme in Challenge Cup

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Choice Is Mine (Uzair Sharudin, No. 7) sprinting past Banker’s General (Johari Kamaruddin) to take the Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m) at Sungai Besi on Nov 7.

KUALA LUMPUR – For a horse who could not even leave his stall in Hong Kong, Choice Is Mine has made remarkable transformation since his arrival in Malaysia.

The Turn Me Loose galloper took another big step forward when he overcame rough passages to win the RM100,000 (S$31,500) Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m) at Sungai Besi on Nov 7.

The five-year-old gelding started well under Uzair Sharudin and stayed in fourth position until the straight where he had to change course twice.

The Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained Banker’s General (Johari Kamaruddin) led on settling down from stablemate Banker’s Two Six (Farhan Ghazali) with Vincent’s Star (Mohamed Lukman) in third.

Choice Is Mine was on the rails next, racing ahead of This Time My Time (Nuqman Rozi) and Platinum Fort (Oscar Chavez). Anjou Crown (Wong Chin Chuen) was third last in the field of 11.

The order was unchanged until at the 400m, when Uzair attempted to take Choice Is Mine to the outside of Banker’s Two Six. But the latter drifted out, so Uzair had to switch back to the inside instead.

Up front, Banker’s General was valiantly holding off Banker’s Two Six, but Choice Is Mine was making ground quickly on the two leaders, albeit also lugging in badly.

At the 100m, Uzair took the run between the two horses and went after Banker’s General.

Under his strong urging, Choice Is Mine ($17) got up in the nick of time to beat Banker’s General by a short head.

Anjou Crown motored home strongly on the outside to take third another two lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 22.02sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

Formerly known as Hana Man, Choice Is Mine won his only run over 1,200m in New Zealand in 2025, and was then purchased for racing in Hong Kong.

But he did not race in Hong Kong and he made his way to winning trainer Lawson Moy’s yard in November 2025.

“When he (Choice Is Mine) came (to me), he had only one good foot,” recalled the Singaporean handler.

“He could not even go out for training in Hong Kong because of three very bad hoofs. My staff did a tremendous job in nursing him.

“He is a very light horse so I have been careful not to over-race him.”

Choice Is Mine has since raced six times in Malaysia for four wins and one second.

His only blemish was an unplaced run in the Selangor Mile (1,600m) back in July.

Yet, any doubt about the New Zealand-bred not being able to stay the mile was answered last start, when he beat Banker’s Victory in a Combined Class 2 and 3 event on Sept 26.

Moy now has the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) on Dec 6 in mind for the Tan Cheong Soon-owned galloper.

“I am considering entering him for the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor in a month’s time,” he said.

If he runs, Choice Is Mine will face the Cheng Han Yong-trained Fortune Tree in the third and final leg of the Malaysian Triple Crown series.

Fortune Tree won the first two leg of the series, the Group 1 Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) and the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m), and is aiming to become the first Triple Crown winner in Malaysia since its inception in 2003.

Uzair said he opted to let the horse go forward momentarily before settling in fourth.

“My instructions were to sit fourth or fifth in midfield but he jumped so well I didn’t want to hold back,” he said.

“Besides, I was keeping an eye on Banker’s General in front as I knew if I got too far back, it would be difficult to catch him.

“This was the first time I am riding the horse in a race but I did ride him in trackwork when he first came over from Hong Kong.” SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE