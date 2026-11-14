Chestnut Bomber to bounce back to his best in Race 5

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Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) SAMUEL BELLAMY was well supported on debut but raced green and did well to finish in the money. He should benefit from that experience and from the best draw and an extra furlong, he rates the one to beat.

(7) REBEL RIDGE started at long odds on debut but caught the eye when running on late to finish just behind the leaders. He too should enjoy the extra.

This pair is likely to fight out the finish but (4) KING BUD is lightly raced and was much improved last time albeit on the Poly while (5) VESSEL OF LIGHT can improve on his local debut.

Race 2 (1,600m)

There should not be much between (5) BLENHEIM PALACE and (3) REMUNERATION with little more than a length between them when they last met. It must be noted that that race was run on soft ground. Remuneration has run since and was touched off on the Poly when a favourite.

(8) INTERSTELLAR has not been far back in two sprints and the step-up in trip should suit. Watch the betting.

(2) POWER EMPREZ improved nicely second-up over the distance on the Poly and can come on from that.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) SHERIFF JOHN STONE has not been out since May and has his first run in KwaZulu-Natal for a new stable. However, his Cape form was solid, so he should be a strong contender from the best draw.

(4) CHARLIE BUCKET is holding form well and his best two recent efforts have come on the turf although not disgraced on the Poly last time.

(14) GURKHA made a cracking return to the track after a lengthy break. He has the worst draw but horses from this stable generally run from off the pace so the draw is not much of a concern.

(5) PIED PIPER finished a neck ahead of Charlie Bucket in that last race on the Poly but his turf form is inferior to his rival which could be the deciding factor.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(11) DAY TWO has been holding form well. Big chance

Gareth van Zyl also saddles (1) LAST OVATION who is lightly raced and knocking on the door. She has a 2.5kg claimer aboard that should see her competitive.

(8) ETZEBETH was a runaway maiden winner first-up for his new stable and sent over ground. He may well have found his niche.

(10) TOBACCONIST is 1kg worse off the selection on their last meeting over course and trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) CHESTNUT BOMBER made a smart debut for his new stable behind the smart mare Scarlet Macaw. Keagan de Melo stays with the ride and he should go close.

The filly (10) THOUGHT CONTROL takes on males and is hunting a fourth win on the bounce. She won well over course and distance last time and although up in class, she only has 52kg to shoulder so her wide gate is less of an issue.

Seasoned campaigner (1) LICENCE TO THRILL has the best draw and although he steps up in trip, his sprint form is solid.

(13) HANDSOME PRINCE found some market support on his local debut but showed up well. He does not have the best of draws but does have a handy weight.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) ST HARRY had a big reputation after his stunning debut win but has had problems subsequent to that victory. However, he made a smart return to the track, coming from well off the pace to take victory on his Poly debut. He steps up in class and back onto the turf but can follow up.

(3) MISS WORLD was touched off in a Highveld feature last run on the Turffontein inside track. She has a fair weight to shoulder but is in good form.

(6) CIRCUMBENDIBUS comes off a break but has useful form over course and distance and gets on well with this apprentice.

(2) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY is seldom far off and from a good draw and a light weight, she should again be competitive.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) LADY NANCY only shed her maiden last run but it was an emphatic victory in her seasonal debut after racing in a Grade 1 race before that. She could prove too smart in this competitive line-up.

(1) LIMERICK LACE is lightly raced and has her third run back from a long break. She has the best draw. Place claims.

(10) SHOWGIRL came in for some late money at her last start when trying the Poly and further and was not too far back. Back over a better surface and trip, she can make amends.

Trainers Mike and Mathew de Kock’s regular rider Callan Murray partners (7) TUSCAN ROMANCE, who was touched off in the same race as Limerick Lace. Chance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) FINAL CALL takes on males and has her first run in KwaZulu-Natal. However, her recent Cape form is solid and she should be one of the leading contenders.

(5) CASINO ROYALE had only his second start as a 4YO and won his maiden well from a wide draw. He is likely to come on from that in modest company.

(2) PROPHET has come well in three smart efforts for his new stable. He has a handy draw and a light weight.

(3) FRENCH WAR LORD won well over course and trip last time and has won two of his last three. He is lightly raced and can go in again.