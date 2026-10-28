Celeritas should open her account second-up

Race 1 (1,700m)

(2) KWAITO has some fair form and could win a race like this.

(6) OVER SENSIBLE ran on late last time and can go one better, although that was a very weak race.

(1) CAMPO FORMIO has been unreliable but, on his best form, he can be a threat.

(3) ALL TIME LEGEND is probably best judged on his penultimate start but that was on a soft track.

Race 2 (1,000m)

The word was out on (10) CELERITAS before her debut fourth. She should take a power of beating.

(3) AU CONTRAIRE and (4) CYRUS THE GREAT are making their debuts. Worth following.

(11) CHIMICHURI’S DREAM could make the frame.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) BEAUTIFUL ROSIE is improving and looks the right one for this.

(8) DESERT DIAMOND was not disgraced on debut and could be a threat with improvement likely.

(1) ELEGANT EDGE is battling to win a race but can get involved with the finish yet again.

(4) FASCINATOR might play a minor role.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(12) THUNDERING HOOVES was slow away on her debut. She is likely to have learnt from that experience and could show vast improvement under Craig Zackey.

(1) LIFE AND LETTERS is threatening to win.

(2) LEANNE’S LOVE could make the frame.

(3) LEVITATOR has only been moderate lately but she is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(3) ONETWOBUCKLEMYSHOE has only had four runs. Stepping up in distance looks the right way to go with her.

(2) ART NOUVEAU would not be a surprise winner.

(6) FLYING WORLD is clearly better than her last run and is a threat.

(7) BOOM BOOM has a place chance if in the right mood.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(7) BE MY FATE is in good form and could score.

(5) CHARIKLO can win but she needs to show more resolve.

(8) BRIGHT COMET and (10) RED SPARROW have also done enough lately. Watch them.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) SECRET FATE impressed on debut and receiving weight from all her rivals could be what swings it in her favour after a break.

(5) ALTA CAPITANA showed a form return last time and could go one place better.

(4) AZALEAS FOR ALL should fight out the finish.

(1) AMERICAN BEAUTY is very consistent but does give weight to some rivals.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) DUKE OF LORRAINE has won his last two starts, and he can complete the hat-trick.

(9) EIFFEL TOWER is knocking very hard on the door. Each-way chance.

(3) ONE STATE is well drawn and looks better than his last run would suggest.

(10) ROCK MY BOAT must be respected.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(3) SERGEANT SOQRAT fought on gamely for a solid win last time and is capable of doubling up.

(5) TIME WILL TELL has been consistent lately and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(2) MASTER’S LADY and (4) ECHOES OF WAR must be respected.