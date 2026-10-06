Cash Cove to make rivals work for it

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Cash Cove (Cheng Han Kok) landing the Class 5A event (1,200m) on Feb 15. The grey galloper will run in the Class 4 race (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Oct 11.

The haze, which descended over the Selangor Turf Club on the morning of Oct 5 and blurred the vision of trackwatchers in the stands, did not seem to curb the enthusiasm of the racers sent out for their training gallops.

Those hardy animals went about their work diligently and many produced outstanding gallops.

Cash Cove clocked 36.9sec for the 600m.

Legend Sixty-Three trotted to loosen up before running the same distance in 37.6sec.

Then there was Tommy Gun. Set to clash with Cash Cove in the Class 4 sprint on Oct 11, he worked hard, running the trip in 37.7sec.

Commander Jones also caught the eye. He, who is shooting for a fourth win in a row, tossed in a winning workout, clocking 39.2sec, hard held.

Trained by Lim Shung You, Cash Cove has eight wins on his resume, and he made the board at his last two starts.

The Charm Spirit seven-year-old grey gelding finished fourth both times, and it must be noted that on both occasions, he finished less than three lengths behind the winners.

With the benefit of this most recent gallop, the New Zealand-bred must be accorded loads of respect in the 1,200m race coming up.

Legend Sixty-Three, a five-year-old son of Shalaa, will carry excellent form into another Class 4 sprint (1,200m).

The Jason Lim-trained gelding’s last three runs, going back to Aug 16, produced two wins and a third.

What is more remarkable is the fact that those were the only three times he raced this season.

Before his third career win in a Class 5A event (1,150m) on Aug 16, Legend Sixty-Three had not raced for eight months, his last start being a sixth on Nov 8.

The long break could have rekindled a spark in him, so the former Kranji galloper must be given an outstanding chance to make it a fifth victory in his 16th race in Malaysia.

The Ananthen Kuppan-trained Tommy Gun also impressed in a smart workout and he looks set to cross swords with Cash Cove in that race on Oct 11.

Second to Storm Chaser two starts back on Aug 22 and a beaten favourite at his last outing when fourth to All The Way North on Sept 27, Tommy Gun is an honest sort with four wins, three seconds and three thirds in his 30 starts.

Although noted for his prowess over the short and sharp 1,020m races, the Flying Artie six-year-old is capable of being a force over the 1,200m and, on the strength of his most recent workout, he should make the board.

Commander Jones is a winner of seven races in a career spanning 43 starts, beginning at Kranji in 2023.

Formerly with Nick Selvan, the son of Charm Spirit moved to leading trainer Simon Dunderdale’s yard after an unplaced run on Feb 28, and the grey gelding won his last three races with loads of authority.

However, come Oct 11, he will be in unfamiliar territory.

To date, his victories have been in Class 4 and 5 levels.

For the first time in his career, the New Zealand-bred will rub shoulders with Class 3 gallopers oover 1,400m and the doubting Thomases out there will find reasons to question his ability in a higher class.

That could prove to be a costly mistake.

With the bottom weight of just 54.5kg, Commander Jones could be the one swamping the field in that run to the finish line.

Also hoping to continue a winning run is Perfect Serdang. He too worked well when, hard held, he ran the 600m in 42.9sec.

From Frank Maynard’s yard, the Flying Artie four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts (1,200m and 1,300m) in Malaysia.

However, both wins were recorded in Ipoh. He makes his Selangor Turf Club debut in the Max Two Stakes (1,200m) on Oct 11 and could be the one the rest will have to beat.

Have him on your shortlist of horses to follow.

brian@sph.com.sg