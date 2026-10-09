Calla Lagoon can make a splash again

Race 1 (1,450m)

(4) SKITT SMILING confirmed the promise of his debut with close-up finishes in subsequent outings and will not need to improve much to open his account.

(7) BLUNDERBORE would have benefited from the experience of his 1,200m debut third, so should have a role to play with natural improvement expected over this extended trip.

(2) JAVELIN WARRIOR fits a similar profile after an eye-catching debut second but he does resume after a lengthy layoff, so may need the outing.

(3) STORMACT and (1) INCLUSION have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) ALITTLEBITOFLOVE and (2) CHAMPAGNE AIR have improved after moderate introductions, so could fight out the finish if making further progress. The former was third over 1,600m last time and that experience over this distance stands her in good stead.

(3) KNOCKIN’ BOOTS is held on that form but has the means to play a role in the outcome.

(4) FOREST ACT is better than her last start suggests and could get into the picture if bouncing back to earlier form.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) GREAT RIFT VALLEY was a beaten short-priced favourite on debut as a 2YO and that form has worked out well. He could reward followers on his reappearance after a subsequent rest and gelding, and with that experience to count on.

(7) GREEN FAIRWAY is also open to improvement after an encouraging introductory effort.

(2) MIDNIGHT SHOW has shown enough to make his presence felt.

(9) SECRET GETAWAY made a nice debut and can go on with it.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(1) HAZY DAZY gave the 3YO winner 9.5kg when second in a 1,450m Grade 2 on her seasonal reappearance last week. So will be hard to beat with improved fitness on her side, provided this run does not come too soon.

(3) INTO DANCING, (4) SCARLET O’HARA and (5) FRANGIPANI are consistent performers at a slightly lower level but could pose a threat in receipt of weight from the selection.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) YIPPEE KIYAY is unbeaten in two starts over this distance and open to improvement on his seasonal reappearance.

The returning (4) GIMME A VODKA is worth watching on his reappearance after a rest and gelding.

(1) TROMBOLINES was second at this level over track and trip last time with blinkers fitted, so should play a leading role off an unchanged mark with the headgear retained.

(7) GRISELDA finished unplaced in a 2YO Grade 2 at the end of last season but is open to improvement.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) CALLA LAGOON was an authoritative winner at this level over 1,450m on Sept 12, and a three-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(8) KING HARALD is weighted to pose more of a threat.

Grade 1 SA Classic winner (3) GRAND EMPIRE has bigger fish to fry this season and is drawn wide on his reappearance but should make his presence felt.

(11) RADIO STAR can make his presence felt.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) WALKINGINTHEWOODS could hardly have been more impressive when justifying market support with a wide-margin debut victory over 1,200m on July 30. He would have stripped fitter from that experience and could be even better over this extended trip, so it could pay to follow his progress.

Last-start winner (6) SUNSET WARRIOR remains competitive under a penalty, as does (1) NEVER NEVER LAND over this trip after his encouraging 1,200m comeback.

(3) WINSTON’S WONDER also has the form and experience at this level to get involved.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) CULTURATI and (2) DARK SILVER are closely matched on the form of their 2,000m meeting on Aug 1, so there should not be much separating them, although the former is weighted to confirm his superiority on these revised terms.

Improving last-start maiden winners (8) ONE EYE ON DUBAI and (9) RAFE’S ORACLE are both progressive 3YO colts, so could be leniently treated on handicap debut off their opening marks.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(4) KNOWMORE was a staying-on second at a higher level over 1,600m on this course last time, so a repeat of that effort off a three-point higher mark could suffice.

(11) NARETOI (second), (3) GUERILLA WARFARE (fourth) and (10) STEEL SPRING (third) clashed recently in a course-and-distance contest and should be competitive if running to that form again.