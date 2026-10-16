Straitstimes.com header logo

Oct 17 Champion Stakes preview

Calandagan ready to atone

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Calandagan - Calandagan PHOTO: DUBAI RACING CLUB

With Mickael Barzalona suspended, Calandagan will be ridden by Belgian ace Christophe Soumillon in the Champion Stakes on Oct 17.

PHOTO: DUBAI RACING CLUB

1 Almaqam

Best chances on a slow surface but good ground also can see him shine, winning a The Curragh Group 1 and only just failing in another elite level race at York. Always gives it his best.

2 Bay City Roller

Has not looked back since a Group 1 German victory last November. Took some major scalps when winning a slow ground Group 1 at Epsom and most recently ran way above most expectations when second in Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Needs to have recovered from a hard race then.

3 Calandagan

A six-time international Group 1 winner with one of his many sparkling starts, including a comprehensive defeat of Ombudsman in this in 2025. Could not quite handle Kalpana here in July. Freshened up since and remains a major force to be reckoned with.

4 Devil’s Advocate

Expected in a pacemaking role with no winning chance.

5 Ombudsman

A formidable winner of nine of his 13 starts, but ran second to Calandagan in this in 2025. Underperformed at York for various reasons – notably rain-soaked ground – but his previous Group 1 Royal Ascot winning romp confirmed just how good he could be.

6 Constitution River

Some sparkling Group 1 performances this year included victories in the French Derby and the Eclipse Stakes. Two defeats since have slightly tarnished his reputation and a drop back to 1,600m was briefly considered. But a big chance if at his best.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

See more on

Horse racing

Sports and recreation

Australia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.