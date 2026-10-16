Calandagan ready to atone

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With Mickael Barzalona suspended, Calandagan will be ridden by Belgian ace Christophe Soumillon in the Champion Stakes on Oct 17.

1 Almaqam

Best chances on a slow surface but good ground also can see him shine, winning a The Curragh Group 1 and only just failing in another elite level race at York. Always gives it his best.

2 Bay City Roller

Has not looked back since a Group 1 German victory last November. Took some major scalps when winning a slow ground Group 1 at Epsom and most recently ran way above most expectations when second in Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Needs to have recovered from a hard race then.

3 Calandagan

A six-time international Group 1 winner with one of his many sparkling starts, including a comprehensive defeat of Ombudsman in this in 2025. Could not quite handle Kalpana here in July. Freshened up since and remains a major force to be reckoned with.

4 Devil’s Advocate

Expected in a pacemaking role with no winning chance.

5 Ombudsman

A formidable winner of nine of his 13 starts, but ran second to Calandagan in this in 2025. Underperformed at York for various reasons – notably rain-soaked ground – but his previous Group 1 Royal Ascot winning romp confirmed just how good he could be.

6 Constitution River

Some sparkling Group 1 performances this year included victories in the French Derby and the Eclipse Stakes. Two defeats since have slightly tarnished his reputation and a drop back to 1,600m was briefly considered. But a big chance if at his best.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club