Caballus secures spot in richest turf race

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Caballus (Craig Newitt) landing the spoils in the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1,200m) at Flemington on March 7.

SYDNEY – Caballus, the brilliant Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1,200m) winner, has secured a start in the A$20 million (S17.9 million) Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Royal Randwick on Oct 17.

Slot holder and bloodstock agent James Harron and syndicator Scott Darby of Darby Racing – which owns Caballus – negotiated a deal that virtually completed the 12-horse Everest field.

Harron, who has won The Everest twice with Redzel (2017) and Giga Kick (2022), said he believes Caballus will be competitive.

“It has been a difficult year to find a sprinter but I’m happy we have landed on Caballus,” he said.

“He’s a Group 1 winner of the Newmarket Handicap earlier this year and I thought his first-up run was very good.”

Trained by Bjorn Baker, the six-year-old son of I Am Invincible finished fifth behind Tempted in the Group 2 Premiere Stakes (1,200m) on Oct 3.

Darby said the talented sprinter will be improved by that run going into The Everest.

“If you look at his record, Caballus is at his best second-up from a spell – he’s won four of his five runs at this point of a preparation,’’ he said.

Caballus joins stablemate Blue Door in the Sydney showpiece.

Their stablemate Overpass will resume at The Everest meeting in the Group 2 Sydney Stakes (1,200m), a race he won in 2024.

Caballus, who will be ridden by Tim Clark, joins Ka Ying Rising, Ninja, Headwall, Blue Door, Spicy Martini, Savvy Hallie, Joliestar, Tempted, Giga Kick and Jimmysstar as confirmed starters.

Although Yulong Investments has yet to announce their runner in the world’s richest turf race, their last-start Group 1 winner Angel Capital did contest The Everest barrier trial on Oct 6.

Ridden by Ben Melham, the Chris Waller-trained sprinter finished sixth behind the Michael Freedman-trained Ninja – which is a good indication that he will join stablemate Joliestar in The Everest. RACING AND SPORTS