Caballo De Mar retains crown in stewards’ room

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Caballo De Mar (Oisin Murphy, in red) and Scandinavia (Ryan Moore) getting into a bumping duel inside the concluding stages of the Group 1 Prix du Cadran (4,000m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 3. After crossing the line first by a neck, the former survived an objection from Moore for alleged interference, before being declared the winner.

Caballo De Mar had to fight hard to defend his title in the €300,000 (S$432,000) Group 1 Prix du Cadran (4,000m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 3, both on and off the track.

Shortly after the $30 shot crossed the line first under Oisin Murphy, ahead of 1-6 hot favourite Scandinavia, the bombshell result was put on hold when jockey Ryan Moore fired in a protest for alleged interference in the closing stages.

But after deliberation, the French stewards overruled the objection, stating that the bump was minor and it would not have affected the result of the race.

Connections of Caballo De Mar could jubilate at the same winner’s circle for the second consecutive year, probably with an even greater sense of relief after the anxious moments in the stewards’ room this time round.

Newmarket trainer George Scott, who earlier won the Group 2 Prix Dollar with Wimbledon Hawkeye (Christophe Soumillon, $18) was ecstatic at the post-race interview.

Raced by rising Middle-East outfit Victorious Forever, Caballo De Mar has seldom let Scott down.

Not only was the Phoenix Of Spain five-year-old gelding pulling off a rare double last achieved by champion stayer Westerner in 2003 and 2004, but he also remarkably remains unbeaten in three starts at ParisLongchamp.

Besides the two Prix du Cadran triumphs, he last tasted Group 1 victory in the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier (3,100m) at the Paris premier racecourse on May 21.

“It’s an exceptional performance from him and from the whole team at home,” said Scott. “It was very emotional after the race.

“He is simply a very special horse to us. To come back here and win the Prix du Cadran again is fantastic.

“We wanted to follow Scandinavia and everything went according to plan for us. We managed to get back to him.

“I was very confident before the race. I thought that if there was an opportunity to beat Scandinavia, it was today.

“Our record in France is fantastic and, above all, it is a real team effort. Champions Day could be next on his programme, but we’ll see how he comes out of the race.”

Scandinavia’s trainer Aidan O’Brien, who also saddled the third horse home, Queenstown, was deflated with the way the race was lost, but still copped the defeat on the chin. He revealed Scandinavia would be sent to the paddocks.

“The horse still came back, as he knows how to do, but he was then hampered in his effort,” said the Irish master trainer.

“However, I would rather not dwell too much on that. I certainly don’t want to give the impression of being a bad loser.

“In any case, his season is over. There was never any question of carrying on any further and, with the ground likely to get even softer, it would no longer suit him.”

manyan@sph.com.sg