Brown after more Group 1 acclaim with big-race duo

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Sepals (Craig Williams) winning the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Sept 20, 2025, handing ex-Kranji trainer Cliff Brown his first Group 1 success since returning to Australia in 2021. The Calyx five-year-old will attempt to go back-to-back in the handicap feature on Sept 19.

– The last time Sepals and Von Hauke took to the racetrack they ran second and third in a Group 1 in Brisbane.

The Cliff Brown pair are back for another Group 1 assault, this time in the A$1 million (S$908,000) Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Sept 19.

Sepals and Von Hauke ran second and third respectively behind Spicy Martini on a heavy track in the Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) at Eagle Farm on June 13 before enjoying a winter break in the Queensland sun.

Both had adjoining stalls – 16 and 17 – in the Stradbroke and again have adjoining barriers on Saturday – Sepals in five and Von Hauke in six.

Poor draws have been the bane of Brown’s life with the pair, especially in Group races, having to go back and be ridden quietly, but on Saturday it can be a different story, especially with Von Hauke.

The Savabeel seven-year-old boasts a haul of seven wins, with the highlight being the Group 2 Crystal Mile (1,600m) at Moonee Valley when ridden by Ethan Brown last October.

“He’s more tractable now Von Hauke,” said Brown who chalked up 567 winners during his 12 years in Singapore from 2008 to 2021, including 34 at Group level, 13 of which in Group 1 races.

“He can be handy, but he hasn’t drawn well in the past which has cost him.

“Sepals can go forward, go back, it depends on how he jumps.

“They will both come on for the run, which is normal for my horses.”

Sepals will be aiming to become the first horse since Testa Rossa in 1999-2000 to win back-to-back Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.

Under the guidance of Craig Williams, the Calyx five-year-old overcame a poor start, and barrier 14, to land the Group 1 prize in 2025 carrying 52kg. It also gave Brown his first Group 1 success since his return to Australia, where he earned the distinction of being the youngest trainer to have trained three Derby winners at Group 1 level.

Sepals rises to 56.5kg this year and will be ridden by Ethan Brown (no relation) while Harry Coffey, who rode Von Hauke in Brisbane, has the mount again on Saturday.

Brown has given both horses a similar programme, each having two jump-outs.

Sepals had a jump-out at Sandown last week while Von Hauke’s last jump-out was at Caulfield Heath early in September.

Brown said the trials benefited the duo in different ways.

“They’ll both be fit enough for 1,400 metres, but with improvement to come,” said Brown.

“Vonnie is very good. He’s interesting. He’s quite a gross horse but comes on quite quick.

“He’s had a couple of gallops since his last jump-out while I trialled Sepals last week, a bit closer to the race.

“He won first-up last year, but he was scratched two weeks earlier because he went off in the gates and hit his head.

“That’s why he had that extra trial last year and that’s why I’ve trialled him a bit closer to Saturday because he can get that bit fresh.” RACING AND SPORTS