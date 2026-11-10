Bravefield can score third-up

Race 1 (1,650m)

5 Lovely Miles is on the quick back-up after enduring a poor trip under an apprentice, and the switch to a senior rider is a positive. He can reproduce the fast-finishing fourth he posted at the bottom of Class 4 two starts ago.

3 Apolar Fighter is having his second run in Class 5 and ticks plenty of boxes returning to Happy Valley and reuniting with Jerry Chau, who has partnered him to both wins. Barrier 11 is the obvious hurdle.

11 Only U gets another look after a luckless eighth at Sha Tin, where he was held up for much of the straight.

6 Fortune Kingo has been consistent in all three runs since switching to Douglas Whyte this season, and while he has the widest draw to overcome, Zac Purton rides.

Race 2 (1,200m)

2 Majestic Delight drops back into Class 5 and reuniting with Chau strengthens his case. The move from barrier 10 into gate 4 is another positive, while his quiet lead-in trial suggests he is ready to run well.

4 Lakeshore Hero is another Purton mount drawn wide, but there is plenty of speed on paper and that should give him the chance to make his presence felt late.

12 Chill Master was well backed into favouritism last start and finished a closing fifth after a slow start and traffic at the top of the straight cost him.

10 Always Fluke has just one victory from 27 starts, but he is rarely beaten far and comes off a third. Barrier 3 should give him a sweet run and every chance to reproduce that effort.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Lucky McQueen draws slightly better in barrier 9 after gates 12 and 10 in his past two starts, where he was ridden back and finished strongly. With little speed on paper, they may be able to adopt more positive tactics and bring him closer to the action.

11 Master Phoenix is only a one-time winner from 17 starts, but gets a good chance to add another after dashing late into second first-up. That was his first run since June, when he finished third to Absolute Heart, and barrier 3 gives him every chance to build on the return.

7 California Bay should get a much better trip from barrier 5 after drawing barrier 10 last time, where he still ran on well into fourth from near the rear.

8 Iron Security switches from Britney Wong to Chau after a luckless ninth last start, which catches the eye, although barrier 11 gives Chau a tricky draw to overcome.

Race 4 (1,650m)

9 Jumbo Steps is an improving type who looks well placed now that he has slid to the lower end of Class 4. His latest seventh was better than it reads after he suffered plenty of interference in the run.

1 Ace should again enjoy plenty of favours from barrier 2 after getting a smooth passage through a messy race last time, staying out of trouble and capitalising for an easy win.

12 Aestheticism ran on well into fourth on debut for David Hall. At the bottom of the weights, he looks a strong each-way chance if he can stay in touch.

3 Golden Brilliant is much better suited second-up over 1,650m after appearing to need his first-up run over 1,200m, while barrier 3 gives James Orman a favourable map.

Race 5 (1,650m)

12 Happy Promise finished second last start after he was shuffled back mid-race before peeling out and making a move around the field. That followed a wide trip first-up, so he is due a cleaner run, and barrier 1 can provide exactly that.

4 Golden Ace is having just his fourth start for Caspar Fownes, and the step-up in trip looks important after being run off his legs early over 1,000m and 1,200m before catching the eye late.

10 Fortune Star maps much better from barrier 3 than he did from gate 10 last time, when he finished strongly into third, and the good speed on paper should help.

11 Sure Joyful arrives off back-to-back thirds and is knocking on the door. Nichola Yuen should roll forward and give a good sight.

Race 6 (1,200m)

7 Country Pride finally gets a good draw. Since debuting from a good gate, he has drawn barrier 9 or wider in all four Happy Valley runs, including 10 days ago when he was used up early to lead before that work told late and he still held fifth, beaten only two lengths.

11 Winning Machine really came to hand late last season once dropping into Class 5, then finished third back in Class 4 before bleeding. He has trialled well twice for his return and barrier 1 gives him every chance to run a race first-up.

4 Cloud Nine has placed five times from 10 starts, and again should have few excuses with Purton staying aboard.

5 Flow Rider finished third on debut after being given a quiet ride from a wide draw. He was still green but showed enough ability to suggest there is more to come.

Race 7 (1,200m)

2 Aurora Patch looks set for a much better run than last start, when barrier 11 worked against him yet he still finished a close sixth. From an inside draw, he profiles as a solid each-way chance.

11 Daryl Flash may start at a bigger price, but his chance remains strong after getting too far back last time. Saffie Osborne needs to have him closer to the action earlier.

3 Mighty Commander should appreciate barrier 1 after two wide draws, and his recent trial win suggests he arrives in good order.

1 Swift Ascend is likely to settle back from barrier 10, but with any early luck he can still finish strongly under Purton after a fast-finishing second to the progressive Megastar Heart first-up.

Race 8 (1,800m)

12 Hymnbook finally lands barrier 1 after drawing no lower than gate 10 in his past five starts, while his three runs this season since joining Fownes have all been sound. At the foot of the weights in Class 3, despite already being eligible for Class 4, he gets an ideal set-up to make it count and break through.

2 Fivefortwo can turn the tables on a few of these, with barrier 4 likely to give him a much cleaner run than last time when he never saw daylight soon enough yet still finished a close fourth.

1 Pope Cody is in fine form this season with a win and a third from three starts, while his other run was a fast-finishing fourth when luck deserted him. He looks ready for another crack at 1,800m.

3 China Win loves the track and trip and maps for every chance to make it back-to-back wins, having already recorded two wins and two seconds from seven starts.

Race 9 (1,650m)

5 Bravefield has 4YO Classic Series ambitions and is third-up in Hong Kong, trending the right way after taking a good step forward second-up over the mile at Sha Tin, where he made strong late ground against the race shape into fifth.

8 Mighty Masts is interesting on his first look at Happy Valley after bringing strong Sha Tin form. He is second-up after a fast-finishing sixth from barrier 12 behind Baby Sakura, beaten only two lengths.

11 Regal Gem should appreciate the switch back to Happy Valley as well as the move into barrier 1 after failing to show much from a wide draw at Sha Tin last time.

4 Definitive goes well at the track and trip and looks set to map favourably on pace from barrier 4.