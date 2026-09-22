Bourbon King to go back-to-back

Race 1 (1,250m)

(1) CAPTAIN’S ELECT will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(4) ONE DAWN is open to any amount of improvement going into her second start, watch her closely.

(10) KIM CHANEL gets the blinkers fitted, but with some luck in running from a difficult draw, she could sneak into the places.

(13) JACK A DANDY is much better than her last start.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(4) AFRICAN KINGFISHER stayed on well to finish just over four lengths behind Red Flag on debut. She must have a big winning chance in this field.

(3) LADY SUNSHINE has run two nice races in succession. If she dooes not need the run after a small break, she will be competitive from a good draw.

(12) VIRGINIA BLUEBELL could sneak into the places first-up on her best form.

Keep an eye on newcomer (13) CYDONIA.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(11) TIME OF OUR LIVES finished second last time. Though he has drawn badly, he will go very close to winning on his current form.

(9) GIMMETHEJACKHAMMER finished just over two lengths behind Ulez Camera on debut. He will be right there in the finish late.

(2) DISCO JET has been rested and gelded. He was beaten just over four lengths by Another Hero on debut. If he does not need the run, he could finish among the places from a good draw.

(6) IRISH LION looks best of the rest. He was well beaten by his stablemate last time but can only improve.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(6) BIG CITY ROLLER finished like a train for second last time. The drop in trip to 1,250m is not ideal, but he will be tough to beat.

(8) CARDINAL KING finished third on debut. If he brings that run to the track again, he will go close to winning.

(12) CRACKER has been rested for 78 days. The bad draw will make life tough for him, but he will be running on late.

First-timer (11) NAPOLEON BONAPARTE needs to be respected.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(5) SHIFTING PATH finished strongly for third behind Avignon on Aug 22. He has no weight on his back because of the apprentice claim. If the race works out for him, he will have a big winning chance.

(7) ULEZ CAMERA won a good race on debut. He can win again, so include him in all bets.

(6) FINAL CALL stayed on well for second last time. She tries hard, so her chances must be respected.

(4) KLIPTOWN has been rested and gelded. He will be running on late from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) MISS ATTITUDE quickened up smartly to win last time. She has a big winning chance again from a good draw.

(4) BOOZY SUSIE won well on Aug 22 and certainly can follow up. Include her in all bets.

(6) AMAYAH finished like a rocket for second last time. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be flying at them late.

(1) WHO IS SHE has been rested for 94 days. If she does not need the run after a small break, she will be competitive from a neat draw.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) BOURBON KING won easier than the margin suggested on July 25. If he finds himself in a good position turning for home, he will go very close to winning again.

(5) ROYAL INFLUENCER won a good race on Aug 14. He looks progressive, include him in all bets.

(4) CAPTAINS ALLIANCE stayed on strongly late for second on Aug 12. From a good draw, he will be right there among the places again.

(6) SIGNOR DANTE has been rested for 71 days. He can be dangerous from the front, watch him closely.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) WARRIOR OF DESTINY won his maiden well on Aug 12. The form of that race has worked out nicely, he can win again from a good draw.

(2) BALZI ROSSI must have a good each-way chance. He stayed on strongly late for second last time. The drop in trip is not an issue, he will be right there in the finish from a neat draw.

(1) SCOTTISH LINKS has been rested for 122 day. If he does not need the run after a lengthy break, he will be super competitive from a good draw.

(10) HAVOC won impressively on Aug 22 when given a top ride by champion jockey Craig Zackey. If he gets some luck in the running from a bad draw, he could sneak into the places.