Blue Bolt to take Newmarket by storm

Blue Bolt (Colin Keane) scoring an easy win in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild (1,600m) at Deauville on Aug 2. The classy filly will contest the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes (1,600m) at Newmarket on Oct 3

1 Blue Bolt

Second to Fallen Angel in this in 2025 but unstoppable in 2026 winning all five starts, including Group 1s on her last three latterly with a commanding victory at Leopardstown. Very hard to beat if in the same shape.

2 City Of Memphis

Having an excellent season, including a Group 3 victory followed by a Group 2 over this trip at The Curragh. Probably a career best when second in a Group 1 at Leopardstown on return after an absence in September, but could not handle Blue Bolt. A problem again.

3 Kon Tiki

Highly regarded by her trainer but very disappointing when favourite for a Group 3 at Sandown, the slow ground getting the blame. Fast ground saw a much snappier performance when she won a Group 3 at Ascot in July.

4 Calendar Girl

Her trainer could not get her right earlier in the season but when she did return, she was impressive at Haydock. Did not then make a big impact at Sandown but at least arrives fresh off a quiet season.

5 Evolutionist

Facing Group 1 company on her last four starts and three of those can be counted as very positive performances. However, she did not threaten Blue Bolt either at Newmarket or Deauville, so this looks hard.

6 Moon Target

Two of her three runs in 2026 have been fine efforts in Group 1s, just not able to contain some elite class fillies, doing best when third to Blue Bolt at Deauville. A place much more likely than a win.

7 Secret Of Life

A big filly who has done very little racing but has shown plenty of talent when landing a Listed and then a close fourth in a Group 3 earlier this season. She could outrun her odds for an in-form stable, especially on a slow surface.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club