Blue Bolt streaks to fourth consecutive Group 1 success

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Colin Keane riding Blue Bolt to an easy victory in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes (1,600m) at Newmarket on Oct 3.

From the two Group 1 races on Andrew Balding’s diary this weekend, Europe’s richest race, the 5 million euro (S$7.2 million) Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4, would presumably carry higher stress levels.

Not for the English trainer, who revealed that it was Blue Bolt’s assignment at home in the lesser known £375,000 (S$635,000) Sun Chariot Stakes (1,600m) at Newmarket on Oct 3 that had kept him awake at night.

After Blue Bolt ran second in the 2025 renewal, the camp was understandably keen to go one better.

Balding was in the end able to head to the airport for the short France-bound flight with a spring in his step after Blue Bolt ($6) duly demolished her rivals for a sixth win in a row and a fourth Group 1 win on the bounce.

“This is the one where the pressure was and the rest of it will hopefully be enjoyable,” said Balding, who saddles Kalpana in the Arc on Oct 4 (result not known at press time).

“I don’t know why I was feeling so much pressure this morning as she’s just so good.

“She’s seen it out really well and it was an enjoyable watch, I didn’t really have any nervous moments.

“We were stood in the second spot last year, but she’s come on a lot since then. That race was the beginning of realising what the potential was and she’s done so well this year, we’re really pleased.”

With regular partner Colin Keane up, the Blue Point filly was always in the firing line behind race-leader Moon Target (David Probert) and had the race shot to pieces once she put in the big bounds.

She went on to beat long shot Evolutionist (Shane Foley) by nearly three lengths with second favourite City Of Memphis (Billy Lee) third another neck away, ringing up a first Sun Chariot success for both Balding and Juddmonte.

“Neither Juddmonte or I had won a Sun Chariot, so there we go,” said Balding.

“It’s very important to win these races and training for such a team is a great opportunity for a trainer, so it’s great to repay their faith in you.”

Incidentally Blue Bolt’s latest victory has vaulted the Kingsclere handler to the top of the UK trainers’ premiership, just ahead of perennial champion Aidan O’Brien, who was unrepresented in the Sun Chariot.

Blue Bolt is still on a Group 1 path, which may fork to either staying home for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on Oct 17 or the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland, America two weeks later.

“She’s in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, but I would think Ascot will come quick enough. The Breeders’ Cup is a possibility with two options there,” said Balding.

“If she stays in training she’d have the whole of next year to take on the boys, so we’ll have to see.

“I think going up in trip (in America) would certainly suit her well, but that is not my decision and it’s a conversation we need to have with the Juddmonte team.”

Keane, who will also partner Kalpana, was delighted with Blue Bolt’s latest feather to her cap.

“She’s gone from strength to strength and today she was probably fresher than she has been in the past,” said Keane who was at his second Sun Chariot Stakes hurrah, having won the Rowley Mile event aboard the German-bred Tamfana for trainer David Menuisier in 2024.

“She did what she has been doing all year. When they start racking up the wins and go unbeaten, you are worrying they are going to get beaten at some point and are hoping that day will never come.

“I can’t see any reason why she wouldn’t handle America and you saw how well she handled Leopardstown the last day.

“America will be a little bit tighter, but the way she races it shouldn’t be a problem.”

manyan@sph.com.sg