Big weight not stopping Salani Kahle

Race 1 (1,600m)

(2) PUTTHELIGHTSOUT was a beaten favourite on the Poly last time. He is in modest company and should go close back on turf.

(4) ANATOLY has made steady improvement since his close-up second last time.

(6) AFTER THE FIRE takes on males but made some improvement in blinkers last time.

(7) PEACE SIGN makes his debut. Stable jockey rides and is the one to watch in the betting.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) CHRISTMAS ROSE was touched off second-up. She has improved and should go close.

(8) BLENHEIM PALACE is improving and has found market support in the past. This trip should suit.

(2) AMERICA FIRST took on older runners in an Open Maiden last start. She can do better.

[ο](6) SO INDI has found market support in the past. Up in trip and one to watch.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Some well-bred first-timers so keep an eye on the betting.

[ο](4) LENOXX found all sorts of traffic last time. He should put in a big effort.

[ο](3) TIGER CODY has improved in blinkers. He is back to shorter and looks the biggest threat.

[ο](7) ARKADIN has made steady improvement. Back to a sprint with a four-kilo claimer up.

First-timers (14) BULLET CATCH and (13) HOT BLOODED are ones to watch in the market.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(10) CHARLIE BUCKET has consistent Cape form over course and distance. Beaten favourite last two over the distance but with a 1.5kg allowance from the saddle, he could make amends.

[ο](1) DEONARIE has shown up well in both starts. Steps up in trip but has the best of the draw.

(5) REDOUBT EXPRESS found market support when making a smart debut on the Poly. The turf should not be an issue and he rates a strong winning chance.

(11) IMPERIAL VALOR has the widest draw to contend with but improved with a tongue-tie and has a claiming apprentice up.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(6) PEEPING TOM has been knocking on the door for some time. He stays the trip and is the one to beat.

(8) BOURBON’S BEAST tends to lack finish but is never too far back. He should go well in this company.

(7) AUGRABIES was a beaten favourite last run. His best recent form has been on the Poly but he is in modest company.

(5) CAPTIVE PRINCE is lightly raced but has shown some promise. The step-up in trip should suit.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(8) SALANI KAHLE has a big weight but shows lots of potential. This will be the acid test.

(7) UZWANO steps up in trip but is in good form over shorter. He will see it out and should go close.

(9) QUEUE WING seldom runs a bad race. Up in class but also in distance and has a light weight. One to watch.

(1) HODGEPODGE is a smart filly who stays well. She has a handy galloping weight and should be competitive.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(4) TUNGUSKA comes off some smart recent Western Cape form. The stable has hardly missed since arriving in KwaZulu-Natal.

(2) BLIZZARDBOY has shown up well in two starts on the Poly since arriving in KwaZulu-Natal. He shed his maiden on the turf and should run well in this field.

(10) RED CARDINAL is down in class and handicap. If he stays the trip, he will be a big contender.

(6) HIGH QUEUE is always consistent and with some luck in the running, he is in with a chance.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) RED CORAL is taking on males but was a beaten favourite last run on the Poly and can make amends.

(3) LET IT ROLL was a recent maiden winner and takes on older runners. However, he has improved with each outing and has a handy galloping weight.

(5) RADU has been consistent lately and now gets a 2.5kg claimer aboard.

(10) DANCING ON A CLOUD improved last time after switching yards. He has always shown promise and can follow up.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) PREACHER MAN is a 2YO filly taking on males but was a beaten favourite last run. Down in class and wearing first-time blinkers, she looks the part.

(4) DIAMOND MAKER won at long odds last start but is in first-time blinkers back over a sprint. He could follow up.

(7) YANNAKIS has won his last two over course and distance and his 4kg claimer retains the ride.

(8) PRINCESS GOLDIE is back on turf. Her poly form is consistent but she can do better.