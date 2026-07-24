Benvenuto Cellini can conquer Calandagan

Benvenuto Cellini will aim to become the first three-year-old since 2021 to claim the Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) at Ascot on July 25.

1 Calandagan

An extraordinary Group 1-winning spree in 2025 – including this race – made him the best middle-distance horse in the world. His lapse on rain-soaked ground at Epsom in June was forgotten when he again delivered his trademark acceleration in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud. Big chance.

2 Goliath

A surprise winner of this in 2024 and his two excellent starts this season show that he is no forlorn hope. At Royal Ascot he had surged into contention and held a strong winning position in a hot Group 2 only for Christophe Soumillon to lose his irons, his chance lost.

3 Lambourn

Winner of both the English and Irish Derby last season but so strong is this race that he has little chance. But very likely to be right up with the early speed and possibly acting as a pacemaker.

4 Masquerade Ball

A feared Japanese contender. Only a head behind Calandagan despite a difficult wide gate in the 2025 Grade 1 Japan Cup. Reappeared 147 days later for another terrific display when a late-surging second to Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin.

5 Wurttemberg

Came close to landing a massive shock in a Grade 1 in Kyoto in May, surging from last place and only just denied. However, that was over 3,200m, and he is unlikely to have the necessary gears against elite opposition over this trip.

6 Kalpana

Has arguably improved since her terrific second to Calandagan in this in 2025, again showing her affinity for this course and distance when easily landing a Group 1 in October. Back here in June at Royal Ascot, a brave short-head second in a Group 2. Will not give in easily.

7 Minnie Hauk

A brilliant 2025 included Group 1 victories in the English, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks and second in the Arc after a thrilling battle with Daryz. Returning to near her best when runner-up to Ombudsman at Royal Ascot and now returns to her optimal trip. That gives her hopes.

8 Action

Narrowly missed out on a Group 1 win on heavy ground in 2025. But since then his efforts have, on balance, not matched any of these rivals. Impossible to recommend for a win.

9 Benvenuto Cellini

Strongly fancied for the Epsom Derby but declared a non-runner after finishing down the field. Reputation restored when swamping Epsom Derby winner Christmas Day on faster ground in the Irish Derby at The Curragh. Looking to become the first three-year-old winner since 2021 and it is possible.