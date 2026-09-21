Bellerophon holds the advantage on weights

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) CHANCELLOR made encouraging late headway on debut as a 2YO in open company and would have benefited from that experience. He is open to any amount of improvement on his reappearance after gelding, so it could pay to follow his progress.

Newcomers (5) SECRET SANTA, (3) BLUNDERBORE and (7) STILO NOVO do not have to be special to make their presence felt. Betting support would speak volumes about their chances on debut. Follow the market moves.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) PITERAQ ran an encouraging second at this track on her Highveld debut and will not need to improve much to go one better over this extended trip with the cheekpieces refitted.

The lightly raced (4) TREASURE STATE has shown enough to fight out the finish and has scope for improvement too.

(7) SATISFIED had valid excuses for a disappointing last start over further and is capable of a better showing over this trip after a break.

Watch the betting on newcomers (10) RANK AND FILE and (11) STEEL AND SATIN.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) WINTER RAINFALL has dropped to a competitive rating and was fourth in a stronger race last time, albeit over 1,200m. She could capitalise on this drop in class off a reduced mark if running to a similar level over this extended trip.

(1) LOST FOR WORDS is lightly raced and open to improvement stretching out to this distance for the first time. Respect.

(4) BEAUTIFUL RANIA and (3) FIRE IN HER SOUL are closely matched on recent form, and they remain competitive off their current marks.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) BE THE ONE improved to finish second over 1,450m last time and a repeat of that performance over this extended trip should suffice.

(1) GIDDY UP GRACE, after a satisfactory Highveld introduction, (6) MADRID and (5) JET PLATINO will know more about it after much-needed educational outings, so could improve to have a say in this.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(6) ONE EYE ON DUBAI should have more to offer going this distance after a last-start second over 1,700m.

(1) CLAIRWOOD BREEZE would not be winning out of turn after back-to-back recent seconds before joining his current yard.



(3) COMIC ARTIST and (2) SIVAJI have the form and experience to also have a say in the outcome.

Race 6 (2,400m)

Last-start winner (2) BELLEROPHON is in receipt of 9kg to (1) DEEPONE, which could prove a bridge too far over this trip for the latter, a British import who would have needed his local introduction and is open to improvement trying this distance.



(8) SAMUEL SHARPE and (6) POSITIVE ATTITUDE are proven stayers with the means to make their presence felt too.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) BOUNDLESS LOVE finished a game-in-defeat second in a similar contest over 1,800m last time and should be right in the firing line again over this shorter trip, even off a slightly higher mark.

The exciting (4) SHERIFF BILL BROWN won consecutive starts to close out a promising juvenile campaign and is open to any amount of improvement on his reappearance as a 3YO.

Fellow-last-start winner (3) PALACE ATTACK remains competitive under a penalty, as does the progressive (8) AINT NO DOUBT and veteran (2) AFTER HOURS. Nothing much between them.

Race 8 (1,200m)

A case can be made for several of these, but a chance is taken on (2) THE LAST DUKE whose form and consistency at a higher level stands him in good stead, even under top weight.

(4) VIBE SA, (7) ANTONIO GAUDI and (12) COLD SHINE have solid course-and-distance credentials and should be competitive on their recent performances.

(5) TITAN OF THE TURF bounced back to form last time with blinkers fitted and could make his presence again with the headgear retained.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) ME AND YOU improved with each outing as a 2YO and confirmed as much with a dominant last-start success over 1,600m. With further progress expected during her 3YO campaign, this is a good opportunity for her to make a winning reappearance.

(3) EIGHT HATS, (8) SECRET LIFE and (4) CONCORDIA have the form and experience to challenge, especially in receipt of weight from the selection.