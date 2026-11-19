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French jockey Mickael Barzalona holding his trophy aloft after winning the Longines International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley in Hong Kong in December 2024.

HONG KONG – Mickael Barzalona will make his eighth appearance in the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) on Dec 9, and will once again head to Happy Valley off the back of a spectacular year in Europe.

The Frenchman’s second season as the Aga Khan Studs’ retained rider in France has been marked by 10 Group 1 victories, and at the end of October he was crowned his country’s champion jockey for the second time, collecting the prestigious Cravache d’Or (Golden Whip) after finishing 42 wins clear of title-holder Cristian Demuro.

“I’ve had a really good year and I’m really satisfied with how it’s gone,” said Barzalona, who will have further chances to add to his success in Japan over the next two Sundays before the IJC.

“To be invited to the International Jockeys’ Championship is always the ultimate sign that you’ve had a good year.

“It’s an incredible line-up this year, and being able to go up against the best in the world is a great pleasure. The event carries prestige and always attracts a big crowd and a great atmosphere.”

With 2025 Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) hero Daryz and the reigning 2025 Longines World’s Best Racehorse, Calandagan, both racing on this season, Barzalona knew he had an excellent platform from which to launch his 2026 campaign.

In addition, three-year-olds Rayif, Samangan and Erdenali have added to those riches for Barzalona, the Aga Khan Studs and trainer Francis-Henri Graffard.

Daryz’s historic second triumph in the Arc has been the undoubted highlight of the 35-year-old’s year.

“I was already excited for what might happen this year, knowing that Daryz was staying in training to try to complete the Arc double,” said Barzalona.

“Throughout the whole year, I put every effort into getting the best possible results with him, and he never ran in anything other than the top races.

“When it all goes well, and you succeed in achieving those major ambitions, it’s hugely satisfying.

“Winning the Cravache d’Or to top the whole thing off really was the icing on the cake,” he added.

The unique format of the IJC is designed to give the 12 world-class jockeys as level a playing field as possible.

First invited in 2016, Barzalona took until 2021 to make the IJC podium, before claiming the prize outright in 2024.

“Happy Valley is a unique place with a very unusual set-up, and presents a jockey with a very different set of circumstances to those we face in Europe,” said Barzalona.

“Every decision you make can be crucial to your chances of success, while one poor choice could prove extremely costly.”

This year’s 12-jockey line-up includes top guns such as defending champion Ryan Moore, James McDonald, Joao Moreira, Zac Purton, among others. HKJC