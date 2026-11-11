Barrier and distance in Kamensky’s favour

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) PITERAQ and (3) ELEGANT EDGE have the form and experience to fight out the finish. Neither would be winning out of turn after recent seconds but, on the form of their Oct 8 meeting, the former could have the edge.

(4) MIDNIGHT SPECIAL would have benefited from a 10-week break and warrants respect.

(7) GO FOR BROKE has shown enough to make her presence felt.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) TIME WILL TELL is consistent and boasts solid form off a higher mark so rates as the one to beat.

(1) TIGER’S CAPTAIN and (3) NORTHERN EUROPEAN belatedly opened their accounts last time and they remain competitive.

(4) GOD’S COUNTRY could have a say if bouncing back to the form of his handicap debut second.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(9) ALL TIME LEGEND improved when stepped up to this distance last time and a repeat of that effort could suffice.

(8) UNCLE BOB finished second for the fourth time in his last five starts when tried in blinkers over 1,450m recently. This distance will be more to his liking.

(4) RAFEEF’S VICTORY finished an improved third last time over 1,600m and could have more to offer over the extra 100m, especially with the benefit of his rider’s 1.5kg allowance.

(2) VIRGINGALACTIC could have a say.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(7) ANAHITA was a game-in-defeat second in a stronger race over this trip last month and a repeat of that effort should suffice in her peak outing.

(1) SURPRISE PARTY is held on that form but can pose more of a threat on 2.5kg better terms.

(6) PLAY WITH FIRE is weighted to turn the tables on last-start conqueror.

(4) NICCI’S LAW bounced back to form with a last-start win at a lower level but remains competitive.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) BRIGHT COMET was a fast-finishing second over 1,800m and, on the evidence of that performance, should improve over this extended trip to confirm her superiority over familiar foe (8) BE MY FATE. The latter is 1.5kg better off and can improve with cheekpieces fitted so should have a role to play.

(2) SWORD OF LIGHT and (3) BE THE ONE are also competitive over this trip.

Race 6 (1,000m)

Impressive debut winner (8) DOG IN THE FOG was touched off in a stronger race on handicap debut, but he will be hard to beat.

(1) ECHOES OF WAR and (2) TIME TO FIRE have the form and experience to trouble the selection, as does class dropper (4) ICE DRAGON who could improve with a tongue-tie fitted after a break.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) KAMENSKY would have needed his last start after a rest and had excuses for not finishing closer under a big weight over an inadequate trip. He is better suited to this trip, ideally drawn in gate 1 and will strip fitter.

(4) TROMBOLINES should make his presence felt under a light weight with the headgear retained.

(5) ARIOVISTUS remains competitive off current marks.

(10) SECRET CHORD is at the top of his game and must be respected.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(2) EIGHT HATS has run well in defeat in four starts under the same rider. She is ideally drawn and could be rewarded for consistency.

(3) COMMANDER OF ALL is favourably drawn on this occasion so should be right in the firing line.

Class dropper (1) BEAUTIFUL ONE ought to be more competitive at this level off a reduced mark, while (6) UBERMENSCH also could make his presence felt with cheekpieces refitted.