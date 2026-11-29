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Trainer Lim’s five-year-old bounces back from narrow second with a 12½-length romp

The Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained Banker’s General (Johari Kamaruddin) returning to scale after an easy win in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 28.

KUALA LUMPUR – After a narrow defeat at his last start, Banker’s General bounced back in style in the RM45,000 (S$14,000) Supreme B contest over 1,500m at Sungai Besi on Nov 28.

The soft track condition after heavy rain earlier in the afternoon might have made the set-weight event less competitive, but the Vino Rosso five-year-old still thrived in the conditions.

The Banker’s Stable-owned galloper franked the form shown at his short-head second to Choice Is Mine in the Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m) three weeks ago.

One of the first to break, Banker’s General (Johari Kamaruddin) went to the front on settling down to lead his rivals on a merry chase.

From two lengths clear after about 400m, the short-priced $8 favourite extended to a four-length lead at the 800m mark.

He continued to hold that advantage over War Finale going into the straight.

In the final 400m, Banker’s General went further and further ahead while the rest struggled in the wet conditions.

At the winning post, he was 12½ lengths ahead of War Finale (Fikri Ismail), who in turn was three lengths clear of Irish Goodbye (Jordan Mallyon).

That win brought Banker’s General’s local record to three wins and two placings in seven starts, adding to his two wins and two placings in 13 runs in Australia.

“He (Banker’s General) just likes the wet (track) and is getting fitter with each run,” said trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong.

Kamaruddin confirmed that the gelding enjoyed the track.

“From the good draw, he jumped well and travelled nicely all the way,” he said.

“Coming to the straight, he responded well and went to the line very strongly.”

It is worth noting that This Time My Time and The Hyperstene, who are both entered for the RM400,000 Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) on Dec 6, were unplaced in the race.

Elsewhere, debutant Perfect Supremacy caused a huge upset when he made all the running in the Restricted Maiden 1,200m sprint, returning $177 on the Singapore Pools win tote.

The tussle for the 2026 jockeys’ premiership between Lim Shung Uai and Wong continued when they booted home a brace each.

Wong fired the early shots, winning on The Star and Navarre, both for trainer Simon Dunderdale.

Lim replied with wins in the final two races on Lucky Mega (trainer Nick Selvan) and Northern Alliance (Jason Lim) to bring the score at 45 to 43 wins in his favour. SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE