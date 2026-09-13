Bagging MM Trophy a breeze for Fortune Tree

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The Winson Cheng Han Yong-trained Fortune Tree (Wong Chin Chuen) taking out the Magic Millions Trophy (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Sept 13.

Fortune Tree easily accounted for his rivals with a five-length victory in the RM60,000 (S$18,700) Magic Millions Trophy (1,200m), a Class 1 race at Sungai Besi on Sept 13.

Shortly after his maiden Group 1 triumph in the Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) on March 29 for previous trainer Richard Lim, Fortune Tree transferred to Winson Cheng Han Yong’s yard.

With two creditable seconds in the 4YO Championship (1,200m) and the Selangor Mile (1,600m) at his last start, the five-year-old gelding has now won his first race for the young Malaysian handler.

After sitting in second outside leader Shirvo (Ruzaini Supien), Fortune Tree was asked for an effort from jockey Wong Chin Chuen to go in front at the turn, while Pacific Vampire (Fikri Ismail) followed in third.

Things did not go as smoothly for the second half of the field, with Emerald Lisi (Farhan Ghazali) going down suddenly in between Vincent’s Star (Mohamed Lukman) and Big Union (Nuqman Rozi) at the 600m.

Farhan was stood down from his remaining rides but Emerald Lisi, unfortunately, had to be euthanised after the accident.

Fortune Tree ($6) drew clear with a commanding break down the straight and Big Union came late to finish second. Pacific Vampire held on well for third.

Cheng said Fortune Tree would be set for the Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) on Sept 27 next.

“We know he is too good for this bunch, so I told CC to give him an easy time,” he said of the son of Ardrossan.

“It’s more like a warm-up for his next race two weeks later in the Gold Cup.”

While Wong – who won a double courtesy of Sunny Day ($15) in the opening Class 5 contest – is committed to the Simon Dunderdale-trained Aquitaine in the Selangor Gold Cup, he thought Fortune tree could pose a threat.

“I didn’t expect him to win so easily even though he trialled well earlier (won trial on Aug 26), but the race panned out well,” said the in-form Malaysian rider, who has chalked up 19 wins since returning from South Korea late in July.

“It was a small field, so not much to worry even from barrier 7.

“He was comfortable outside the leader and settled nicely. At the top of straight, I let him go and he’s too good.

“He is a up-and-coming horse, so he could be the one to beat in the Gold Cup.”

Cheng also pulled off a brace when newcomer Trident Rising ($11) scored an all-the-way win on debut in the Class 3 event (1,200m) under Troy See.

The Hello Youmzain four-year-old gelding won once over 1,450m in Australia previously and is jointly owned by a new Singaporean owner from the Tridentity Stable.

“I’m very happy he won the race. I want to thank my agent for sourcing the horse for me,” said Cheng.

“The new Singaporean owner is my friend. He has only one horse now and owns majority of the shares, while the other shares belong to the India Horse Club.

“Though he has won over longer back in Australia, I’ll keep him to the sprints for now.”

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg