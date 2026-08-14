Bacio aims higher at UK return

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Royal Ascot victor to have the same winning American jockey in G1 Nunthorpe Stakes in York

American trainer Wesley Ward has chalked up several feature wins at the Royal Ascot meeting in England since his first visit in 2009.

– Top US jockey Juan Hernandez is set to fly to Britain to ride Royal Ascot winner Bacio in the £600,000 (S$1.03 million) Group 1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (1,000m) on Aug 21.

Wesley Ward’s three-year-old built on some solid form in the US to win going away in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (1,000m) on June 19.

The Californian-based Mexican-born Hernandez has ridden the improving son of Maclean’s Music for all bar his first win at Monmouth Park last August, when Frankie Dettori was aboard for a maiden special weight over 1,000m.

Now Hernandez will try and avenge that legendary jockey’s famous second in York’s Group 1 sprint when riding for Ward aboard Lady Aurelia in 2017.

The Italian rider punched the air after a tight finish, only to miss out to the Sir Mark Prescott-trained and Luke Morris-ridden Marsha in a photo-finish.

Bacio is 7-2 favourite to land the Nunthorpe which is one of the four Group 1s at the annual Ebor Festival and which was won in 2025 by Australian mare Asfoora.

“We’re very happy to have a rider that knows the horse,” said Ward to At The Races.

“I was very impressed with his rides for me at Ascot. He ran third in the Queen Mary and won with this guy and seems straight down the pipe.

“A lot of times it can be difficult for American riders not having a turn, but this guy seems to do it like he does it every day, so we’re happy to have him.”

Bacio travelled back to the US after his win but is on his travels again, being put on a flight from Chicago to Scotland before being based at York ahead of the big day on Aug 21.

“We gave him a little bit of time and he went to my farm after Ascot,” added Ward. “He swam in a swimming pool and did a little bit of grazing for a couple of weeks.

“Then he came back to the track and I don’t train him very hard as he’s kind of a small horse.

“He’s just been working week in and week out.

“Obviously it’s a highly competitive race. I don’t know too much about the competition, but I see they’ve got him installed as favourite, which is always nice.

“Whether he’s favourite or not, when they go to post is another story.

“But at least going into it right now, we’re feeling good about it.”

RACING AND SPORTS