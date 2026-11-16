Awesome way to get into Group 1 Railway

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Awesome Boy (Brandon Louis) showing his rivals a clean set of heels en route to his resounding start-to-finish success in the Group 3 R.J. Peters Stakes (1,500m) at Ascot on Nov 14.

PERTH – Bruce Kay has heard the questions about Awesome Boy and jockey Brandon Louis, too.

His answer was to stick with both.

On Nov 14 at the first day of the Pinnacles at Ascot, that loyalty delivered the 73-year-old handler one of the biggest thrills of his training career when A$2,000 (S$1,700) purchase Awesome Boy stormed into the A$1.5 million Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) with a brilliant all-the-way victory in the A$200,000 Group 3 R.J. Peters Stakes (1,500m).

For the veteran trainer from Bindoon, population 1,215, it was difficult to hold back the emotion.

“Bit emotional about this,” said Kay. “I’ve stuck with Brandon. We’ve had a few knocks along the way from people saying, ‘What are you doing?’

“And I said, ‘Well, he’s won $240,000. Let’s see if we can add to it.’ He did that today.”

Kay revealed that the five-year-old gelding by Awesome Rock cost just A$2,000 and had physical flaws which once made even getting him to the races no certainty.

“We bought this horse for $2,000, so we can’t complain,” he said. “He’s got one hock bigger than the other. He probably should never have got to the races, but when he’s let roll, he can carve out some good sectionals.”

Awesome Boy certainly rolled on Saturday.

Louis took him straight to the front while keeping his rivals off the contest, pouring on the pressure to the home turn before establishing what ultimately proved an unassailable advantage.

Favourite Rock Fest (Chris Parnham) charged home behind him, but Awesome Boy (17-2) had already done the damage.

The victory earned Awesome Boy a ballot-free ticket in the Railway Stakes on Nov 21 and gave Kay and Louis a shot at one of West Australian racing’s biggest prizes.

For Kay, Louis’ ride was vindication of the faith he had placed in his jockey.

“Today I said to Brandon, ‘Just be positive, mate, and go out and ride your best race’,” said Kay. “That’s exactly what he did.”

Kay revealed the gelding had been kept away from the racetrack during the week, spending time on the walker and even being put over jumps to keep him mentally switched on.

The approach has helped unlock a horse Kay says simply wants to keep going.

“We’ve got a 1,000-metre track. He’ll go out there and do five laps up a hill like that and just want to keep going,” he said.

There will be little need to test that enthusiasm in the next week.

Kay plans to keep Awesome Boy fresh before tackling the Railway and knows exactly how quickly racing fortunes can turn.

Whatever happens this Saturday, however, he already considers the journey a success.

“It is a big thrill for everyone involved,” said Kay. “Dawn, my wife, owns him with Charlie (Henman) and it’s great. Some of the family are here.

“My other son’s in Melbourne. He said, ‘If you make it to the Railway, I’m flying over to watch.’

“So whatever happens from here on in, it’s just been a fantastic ride.”

The result meant just as much to Louis, who was also securing his first Group win.

The Mauritian jockey, who is seldom backed by the big stables since his arrival in Perth in 2018, struggled to contain his emotions after Awesome Boy gave him a Group 1 opportunity, particularly after Kay’s unwavering support.

“He sort of stood up for me. I don’t get a lot of opportunities to ride horses this good,” said Louis, who has partnered Awesome Boy to all his 20 starts and five wins.

“He took us on a great ride and I will always be very grateful for that.”

Most importantly, his thoughts quickly turned back to the trainer who had backed him.

“It was good for Bruce, good for him. He’s had a lot of health problems and I dedicate that win to him,” he added.

Kay, meanwhile, has no plans to allow one of racing’s great days to tempt him towards slowing down.

Asked about retirement, his answer carried the same spirit as Awesome Boy’s unlikely journey from an A$2,000 purchase to Railway Stakes contender.

“Never. When I’m in a box,” he said.

Come Saturday, Kay, Louis and Awesome Boy will be back at Ascot having a crack at a considerably bigger one. RACING WA