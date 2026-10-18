Autumn Glow shines in King Charles III Stakes

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Jockey James McDonald looking back as Autumn Glow bounds away to win the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes (1,600m) on Oct 17.

SYDNEY – Autumn Glow cruised home to an easy victory in the A$5 million (S$4.44 million) Group 1 King Charles III Stakes (1,600m) at Randwick on Oct 17.

Australia’s reigning Horse of the Year’s brilliant fifth Group 1 victory certainly did not pale in comparison to Tempted’s neck-win over world champion sprinter Ka Ying Rising in the highlight of the day, the Group 1 The Everest (1,200m).

But trainer Chris Waller voiced some concern when he was watching his champion mare race together with assistant trainer Darren Beadman.

The daughter of The Autumn Sun had cruised to the lead at the top of the straight when two-time (2024 and 2025) King Charles III winner Ceolwulf (Chad Schofield) began to move into the reckoning.

Waller thought Autumn Glow (James McDonald, $6) could be in trouble, but Beadman disagreed.

The latter was right as Autumn Glow easily repelled the challenge from the Joseph Pride-trained Ceolwulf to win by 2½ lengths.

Waller, who trained his 10th winner of the King Charles III Stakes (formerly known as George Main Stakes) with Autumn Glow, said the five-year-old mare is the “absolute professional”.

“She is very athletic, she has a great mind and natural brilliance,” said the 16-time champion Sydney trainer.

“We asked her to do a bit more work during the week expecting a wet track and more speed in the race, but she took it all in her stride and came out and did that today.

“In modern-day racing, we have seen quite a few times this spring with tearaway leaders, so we have to have them a little bit fitter.

“But it doesn’t matter how you train her, we just keep it simple and she trains herself. It has been an honour to be working with some great horses like her.

“I think natural brilliance outweighs almost everything else because it is a rare gift.”

Regular partner Mcdonald said Autumn Glow’s facile win looked so routine it was easy to forget that this was a Group 1 race, with Ceolwulf attempting to win a third successive King Charles III Stakes.

“She lobbed into a good spot then I clicked her up at the 600m,” said the top Kiwi rider.

“I wanted to open her up today because she hasn’t had a lung buster for a few starts. I opened her up and she got to the line.

“Obviously, Ceolwulf is a very good competitor and, with blinkers on, he had every chance today but still couldn’t beat her.

“She loves her racing, too. When the pace quickened she loved it, she really picks up and wants me to let her go.

“But she also knows when it is time to win the race. She’s an incredible horse, a great athlete.”

Autumn Glow – a 14-time winner from 15 starts – has been unbeaten in three starts in Sydney this spring, after also taking out the Group 1 Winx Stakes (1,400m) and Group 2 Seven Sunrise Stakes (1,600m) previously.

But her campaign will likely include one more start, the Group 1 Champions Mile (1,600m) at Flemington on Nov 7.

“We will have a chat with (owners) Mr Messara and Hermitage and see what they want to do,” said Waller.

“But we also want to make sure she has a long career, so we want to look after her. She will go to the paddock for three days or so and we will enjoy this win.”

Over at Caulfield in Melbourne, Saintly Dancer ($21) led all the way to claim the A$1.5 million Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1,600m) for trainer Ciaron Maher.

It was also Blake Shinn’s first Group 1 success after the Australian rider returned to race riding at the start of the current season, since a serious leg injury suffered from his fall on She’s Got Pizzazz in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) last November.

“This is my first Group 1 since I’ve been back,” said Shinn.

“It certainly hasn’t been an easy road, but you just keep turning up and put the work in and you get repaid with a big winner here today.

“It’s all worth it and I just want to thank everyone who’s supported me and my circle and outside too for that matter.” SKY RACING WORLD