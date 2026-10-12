Autumn Glow is raring to go 

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Top quality mare to have one final serious hit-out ahead of Group 1 King Charles III Stakes

Autumn Glow (James McDonald) blowing away her rivals in the Group 1 Winx Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on Aug 22.

SYDNEY – Kerrin McEvoy might have been warming the saddle for race day jockey James McDonald, but the the top Sydney hoop has given Autumn Glow his seal of approval ahead of her main campaign target in the A$5 million (S$4.5 million) King Charles III Stakes (1,600m) at Randwick on Oct 17.

With McDonald at Caulfield for the Guineas meeting, McEvoy partnered the star mare in a 1,000m solo exhibition gallop between races at Rosehill on Oct 10 and came away satisfied she was spot-on.

“Lovely. She’s got a great attitude, which we know,” said McEvoy.

“She’s a pleasure to deal with, and she put forward some nice work, so she’s in good form.”

Autumn Glow was kept under a good rein and covered the 1,000m in 1min 05.99sec with her final 600m sectional in 36.18 sec.

It was her first public appearance since the mare by The Autumn Sun added the Group 2 Seven Sunrise Stakes (1,600m) to her first-up Group 1 Winx Stakes (1,400m) win, both at Randwick.

Trainer Chris Waller’s assistant, Charlie Duckworth, said they opted for the track gallop in place of a barrier trial.

They have no qualms about the five-year-old going into the King Charles III Stakes a month between runs given her natural athleticism, adding that The Everest day feature has been a long-range goal.

“She moved well, pulled up clean in the wind, so she ticked every box we wanted ticked,” said Duckworth.

“In terms of holding her fitness levels, those elite horses do tend to hold their fitness a bit easier than others because of their natural aerobic capacity.

“This is the main race that has been targeted for the preparation, so we haven’t left a stone unturned. Fingers crossed, we can get a nice draw, and it sets up nicely for us.”

Duckworth said the stable was unlikely to have another King Charles runner, although they could change tack if nominations were light.

Autumn Glow is expected to have one final piece of fast work during the week to top her off for Saturday and her clash with reigning King Charles title holder Ceolwulf, and bold front runner Pride Of Jenni.

Pride Of Jenni has been a recent addition to the mix after trainer Ciaron Maher had not originally slotted the King Charles into her spring schedule. RACING AND SPORTS