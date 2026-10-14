Antonio Gaudi is the one to beat

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) AMBERFORGO stayed on encouragingly to finish fourth on debut over this trip on Sept 17, and she should play a leading role with that experience to count on and in receipt of weight from her male opposition.

(4) THE BUFFALO finished a well-beaten second last time but will be competitive if making further improvement in his peak outing.

Newcomers (8) KALAHARI KID and (6) BALDUR are bred to be useful so they are worth a market check on debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) NIXIE GIRL outran market expectations when a fast-finishing second on debut over this distance. She will have benefited from that experience so should improve to fight out the finish once more.

(4) SATISFIED and (3) THE BACHELORETTE have the form and experience to pose a threat, while (5) KOMHIESO PRINCESS could have a say if building on the improvement of her last start.

Watch the betting on newcomer (10) THUNDERING HOOVES.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) BERRY LANCER made it two in a row recently, is distance-suited and has improved with a tongue-tie fitted. The St John Gray-trained 3YO gelding would be hard to beat if taking his place.

(3) GOD’S COUNTRY fits a similar profile and benefits from his rider’s 2.5kg allowance.

(1) EIGHT HATS is a consistent performer at this level off her current mark but is better over further.

(8) BELL OF ANGELUS could make her presence felt too.

Race 4 (1,000m)

Preference is for the consistent (7) ANTONIO GAUDI, who has conditions to suit.

(1) KAMENSKY is versatile and weighted to be competitive but is a suspect over this trip.

(8) AFRICAN PRINCE has earning potential too.

(6) EXOCET remains open to improvement on his Highveld debut, so he has to be respected.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) ME AND YOU and (2) ELISA MBALI made winning handicap debuts and could have more to offer stretching out to this trip.

(7) HIGHWAY HEIRESS and (5) THE MIGHTIEST are better off at the weights with those rivals, so they should pose more of a threat.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(3) ART NOUVEAU won a similar contest over this distance last time and should remain competitive under a three-point penalty.

(1) FUTURE DATE and (4) AZALEAS FOR ALL are closely matched on that form and weighted to turn the tables, so there should be little separating the trio on these revised terms.

(6) SURPRISE PARTY has the form over this distance to make her presence felt.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(8) JACK’S LEGACY won over course and trip last time, and a resultant three-point penalty is unlikely to halt her momentum.

(2) FIRE IN HER SOUL won a similar contest in blinkers and should remain competitive with the headgear retained.

(3) GOT THE LOOK was a wide-margin winner on her Highveld debut, but needs to raise her game under an eight-point penalty to play a leading role.

Second to Got The Look last time, (5) FAIR PROPOSAL is weighted to get closer.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(3) LIGHTINTHEWOODS finished third over track and trip last time. She drops in class and will be hard to beat from gate 1.

(1) LATE BLOOMER and (7) SECRET LIFE have the form and experience to trouble the selection, while (5) STUBBORN LOVE could improve stretching out to this trip.