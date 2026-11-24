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Improved five-year-old gelding from trainer Dunderdale’s yard can score again in KL

Anjou Crown (Wong Chin Chuen) pulling away from his rivals to easily claim the Combined Class 2 and 3 contest (1,500m) at Sungai Besi on Nov 14.

It was just a fortnight ago, on Nov 14, that Anjou Crown demolished his rivals in that 1,500m race for Class 2 and 3 runners.

That day he took the honours by 2¼ lengths, coming off third spot at the furlong mark to win drawing away.

A rising star in Malaysian racing with four wins and two seconds in 13 starts, Anjou Crown will be shooting for a fifth victory when he takes on Supreme B rivals over 1,500m at Sungai Besi on Nov 28.

And his work on the morning of Nov 24 – when he clocked 38.3sec after a spot of cantering – points towards a good show from this son of Exceed And Excel.

Though the five-year-old must deal with the topweight of 59.5kg, Anjou Crown is a big horse who tips the scales in excess of 500kg.

That being the case, the heavy impost should not pose a problem.

If you need more convincing, Anjou Crown carried that weight when winning his last start.

Trainer Simon Dunderdale, who came away with a treble courtesy of Monkey King, Swey City Flyer and Capet Crown on Nov 22, has been meticulous in keeping Anjou Crown on his toes. The New Zealand-bred should be the one the rest will all have to beat.

So often in the past, we have seen Dunderdale dominate races by taking the “quinella”.

He could do it again with Midori Sunrise.

Another five-year-old, he worked in great heart when running the 600m in a flashy 36.6sec.

Midori Sunrise has had a great season. His last six starts going back to Feb 8 have seen him pick up two wins, a second, two thirds and a fourth.

At his last start in a Class 3 event (1,300m) on Oct 24, the son of Microphone did not have a smooth passage but still managed to finish third behind Galaxy Grey.

His workout does suggest that he has made significant improvement. So, keep him in mind.

Also looking to deliver a one-two punch in a race on Nov 28 is trainer Cheng Han Yong, and he looks good for a one-two finish in the Class 2 sprint (1,200m).

Cheng has two runners – So Cute and Ye Man – entered for the race and both impressed in their training gallops.

Sent out together, So Cute and Ye Man clocked 38sec for the 600m.

Simon Kok did the steering on Ye Man while Shafiq Rizuan was astride So Cute.

A seven-year-old by Proisir, Ye Man has had five starts in Malaysia and has never been off the board.

His last Class 3 race on Oct 25 was run to perfection.

Shafiq held him back in the early part of the 1,100m race and it was only with 200m to travel, that he pointed his mount at an opening.

The one-time winner in New Zealand took the bit, squeezed through the gap and drew away to open his Malaysian account by almost two lengths.

As for So Cute, he is still looking for a first Malaysian win.

Until being flown out to Kuala Lumpur, the Extreme Choice five-year-old won three sprint races in Australia when known as Nostringsattached. So mark him down as a horse to follow.

Elsewhere on the 11-race programme coming up, keep an eye on Loyalty Banker’s. Down to contest the Restricted maiden contest (1,200m), he ran the 600m in 39.9sec.

The Dubious three-year-old colt’s three runs in Malaysia have produced three seconds.

Prepared by trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong, Loyalty Banker’s is due for a win and, on the strength of his most recent workout, it could come sooner rather than later.

brian@sph.com.sg