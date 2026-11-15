Anjou Crown all set for Piala Emas

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen steering Anjou Crown to an easy win in the Classes 2 & 3 event over 1,500m at Sungai Besi on Nov 14.

KUALA LUMPUR – Anjou Crown stepped up his preparation for a crack at the RM400,000 (S$126,000) Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) in December with a commanding win in the combined Classes 2 & 3 event over 1,500m at Sungai Besi on Nov 14.

The Exceed And Excel galloper burst onto the scene with back-to-back wins in July before running a smack-up third to stablemate Aquitaine in the RM1 million Selangor Mile (1,600m) the same month.

Since then, Anjou Crown has performed consistently when racing against the best, returning to the winner’s circle in a Class 2 1,400m handicap on Oct 4.

In the Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m) on Nov 7, Anjou Crown flashed home too late to finish third to Choice Is Mine.

Running over 1,500m this time, the five-year-old was always going to be hard to beat even with the top impost of 59.5kg.

Whereas he trailed the field early in his last runs, Anjou Crown (Wong Chin Chuen) started well this time and was second behind the pacemaker Pacific Fighter (Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui) in the early running.

As horses raced forward closer to the lead on settling down, Wong kept Anjou Crown on the rails.

Galaxy Grey (Troy See) joined Pacific Fighter in front from the 800m with a gap of three lengths to Anjou Crown, Commander Jones (Harmeet Singh Gill) and Banker’s Empress (Randy Tan) racing in a line. Debutant Little Star (Shafiq Rizuan) headed the rest.

Into the straight, Pacific Fighter broke away from Galaxy Grey but once Wong let slip some rein, Anjou Crown raced past Pacific Fighter shortly after the 200m.

He drew clear to win by 2¼ lengths. Pacific Fighter held on for second with Little Star finishing third.

“Today was a good day. He (Anjou Crown) loaded last,” said Wong.

“He should be loaded last because he can play up in the gates sometimes.

“He got the perfect jump out of the gates, showed more speed than his previous run and we were able to settle in a good position behind the leader.

“The pace was not overly hard which was suitable for my horse to keep him calm nicely.

“Top of the straight he was travelling so well by himself and had an easy run to the winning post.

“He was just too good for them today.”

Trainer Simon Dunderdale has earmarked the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) at Sungai Besi on Dec 6 as Anjou Crown’s next target.

“Anjou Crown was down in class today but still had to carry topweight,” said Dunderdale.

“It was a strong win and we push on towards the Piala Emas.”

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE