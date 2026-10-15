Almeraq takes aim at a hat-trick of Group 1 wins

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Almeraq (Tom Marquand) landing the Group 1 Sprint Cup Stakes in Haydock on Sept 5. The William Haggas-trained sprinter contests the Group 1 British Champions Sprint Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot on Oct 17.

BERKSHIRE, England – Almeraq will look to complete a Group 1 hat-trick when lining up in the £500,000 (S$848,000) Group 1 British Champions Sprint Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot on Oct 17.

It will be a return to the scene of his greatest triumph, having come out on top in a narrow finish to the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot ahead of Satono Reve and Joliestar on June 20.

The Shadwell colt was defeated in the Group 1 July Cup Stakes (1,200m) at Newmarket on July 11, but roared back to his brilliant best two months later when romping 4 1/2 lengths clear in the Group 1 Sprint Cup Stakes (1,200m) at Haydock on Sept 5.

The four-year-old colt by Dark Angel is as short as evens to win on Saturday and his trainer William Haggas is keen on his chances.

Speaking on a media call ahead of British Champions Day at Ascot, the Newmarket trainer said: “He’s in really good shape, so I’d be very hopeful that he’ll go well.

“I think he was very good at Haydock and we put that down to the ground. He obviously enjoyed that very soft ground but he did run a very good race at Ascot and I think his credentials are still solid, whatever the ground.

“If he hadn’t run in the July Cup, you’d be hailing him as one of the greats. I think his performance at Ascot on good to firm ground was really good.

“I know it was a bunched finish but the two he beat are pretty smart horses.”

The stable also has a 10-1 chance in Division, set to run for Wathnan Racing, and a 40-1 shot in Binhareer. A three-year-old by Kingman, Division has proven top-class form from his short-neck second in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest (1,300m) at Deauville on Aug 9.

“We weren’t planning to go with him until we saw the forecast about a month ago and that it might not be as wet as usual,” said Haggas.

“He wants good, fast ground and the intention is to run.”

Haggas also has Ascot in his mind for 2027 with middle-distance star Maltese Cross. The Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) runner-up, who went on to land the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on July 14, will not run again this year after finishing sixth to Daryz in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4.

The Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) at Ascot on July 24, 2027 has been identified as an early target.

“He got in a good position (in the Arc) and did very well,” said Haggas. “I think they went too slowly and he got very upset beforehand, which is out of character. He ran a solid race considering things didn’t go his way.

“He’ll have a good season next year. We’ll give him a break now and plot a campaign accordingly. We won’t be shy taking on anyone, though.

“We’ll be looking at the Arc. He’s a mile-and-a-half horse and hopefully he’ll be a bit stronger.

“We’d love to have a run in the King George and then decide from there. It’s a long way off and we’ve got all winter to worry about that.” RACING AND SPORTS