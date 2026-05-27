Allez Chantilly, creme de la creme of French horse racing

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Prix du Jockey Club headlines G1 meeting at quaint racecourse that is envy of the world

A group of horses galloping at Chantilly in Paris with the magnificent Chateau de Chantilly as the backdrop.

If the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October indisputably showcases the quintessence of French horse racing, another champagne but quainter event held five months earlier 50km away in the Parisian banlieue (suburb) oozes no less oh la la – the Prix du Jockey Club at the picturesque Chantilly racecourse.

Universally known as the French Derby, the €1.5 million (S$2.2 million) Group 1 race run over 2,100m is, in many respects, the French counterpart to the Epsom Derby.

Both are cornerstones of racing on either side of the English Channel. They set the stage where blue-blooded three-year-old colts and fillies emerge and where the fate of the world’s most sought-after future stallions is often decided.

On pure racing terms, they are told apart by the distance with the Epsom circuit covered over longer – 2,400m.

But purely from an aesthetic viewpoint, the Prix du Jockey Club may get a few more votes of approval.

The Grandstand is spectacular in itself, but it is its outbuildings that make for the extravagant setting and truly unique feast for the eyes.

Nowhere else in the world do racehorses gallop past a surreal backdrop of both the majestic Chateau de Chantilly and the imposing Grandes Ecuries (Great Stables) des Princes de Conde, all on the edge of the Chantilly Forest.

Regarded as a masterpiece of 18th century architecture, the 186m long Great Stables could house 240 horses and up to 500 hounds, but is now the home of the Living Museum of the Horse.

Inaugurated in 1834, Chantilly is the oldest of the six racecourses operated by France Galop. It was completely renovated in the 2000s, after surviving a closure threat, thanks to a collaborative effort from France Galop, local authorities and the Aga Khan Development Network to save this timeless heritage.

The entire site is now listed as a historic monument, but come May 31, it is the search for the future Prix du Jockey Club winner that will take centre stage.

While fillies are eligible, more often than not, trainers tend to save them for the Group 1 Prix de Diane or French Oaks run over the same course and distance two weeks later on June 14, and also synonymous for its fashion on the field.

Irish master trainer Aidan O’Brien gang-tackles the Prix du Jockey Club with as many as six entries, headed by his two Wootton Bassett colts, likely favourite Constitution River and Hawk Mountain.

O’Brien, who has already annexed three of the four majors run in the UK this season, the English 1000 Guineas (True Love) and Irish 1000 (Precise) and 2000 Guineas (Gstaad), is aiming for a third success in the Prix du Jockey Club following victories by St Mark’s Basilica in 2021 and Camille Pissarro in 2025.

Among the home team’s marquee race chasers, usual suspects like Francis-Henri Graffard and Andre Fabre saddle second favourite Daryzan for the Aga Khan and Komorebi for Godolphin respectively.

One interesting contender is Pearled Majesty who, at 20-1, may not attract the most punters, but certainly drew attention for one of his owners.

Legendary trainer Criquette Head of dual Arc winner Treve owns the Group 3 Prix Noailles (2,100m) – a Prix du Jockey Club trial – winner in partnership with the trainer, little-known Spaniard Mauricio Delcher Sanchez.

Retired since 2018, Head is obviously less involved in the day-to-day operations these days, but has still retained an interest through ownership.

As an owner, she would certainly love to win a race she captured as a trainer with Bering in 1986, but it is not the be-all and end-all of her participation.

“Being an owner today is different. The stress is not the same because I do not see the horse every day,” she said at a press conference organised by France Galop.

“I visit him from time to time in Chantilly, but all the daily responsibility belongs to the trainer. I can therefore enjoy the emotions more.

“Of course, winning the Jockey Club as an owner would be wonderful. I would be over the moon.

“But the most important thing is that the horse comes back safely from his race. Everything that happens on Sunday will be a bonus.”

manyan@sph.com.sg