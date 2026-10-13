All The Rage should come out tops in Race 7

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) LANA’S GAL stayed on well for second behind Made In Chelsea last time. This looks like a good opportunity for her to shed her maiden tag; she will be hard to beat.

(4) SICILY ran third in the same race as Lana’s Gal on Sept 16. He will be given every chance from a good draw, watch him closely.

(1) BURSTURBUBBLE has been rested for 63 days. Her form lately has been fair, she has a good place chance from a neat draw.

(3) RUST NEVER SLEEPS has been rested for 70 days. Ignore his last run and, if he bounces back to his best form, he can sneak into the places at a decent price.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(7) VIVA ASTERIX won his maiden impressively last time. The form of that race has worked out well, he looks very talented and will be hard to beat.

(4) BIG CITY ROLLER quickened up smartly to win on Sept 23. He will be right there in the finish again. Include him in all bets.

(3) CELTIC CHIEF ran a much better race behind Gold Dust on Sept 16. He will be among the places on his best form; watch him closely from a nice draw.

(6) THE CULLINAN has been rested and gelded. Ignore his last run in the Grade 2 Omoda Golden Horseshoe (1,400m). If he does not need the run badly after a small break, he will be competitive.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) QUEEN REGENT has been rested for 164 days. She was last seen running third in the Listed Ladies Mile (1,600m). She loves Durbanville and, on her best form, she will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(7) TULIP FIELDS has been rested for 87 days. She stayed on really well for second behind Warrior Royale on July 19. She will be just off the speed early and she will be flying at them late. Watch her closely.

(1) DREAM SEARCHER won a good race at Durbanville on Sept 6. She was given five points for that impressive win last time. She is consistent and tries hard, her chances must be respected from a neat draw.

(5) BOOZY SUSIE powered away from her field in style last time. She was given eight points for that win on Sept 23. Even though this race is a step-up in class for her, she will be doing good work late.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) FINAL SAY was a touch unlucky when finishing fast for second behind Oh Isabella on Sept 16. She will be much fitter going into this race and, with some luck in the running from a tricky draw, she will go very close to winning.

(6) SIGN OF SPRING improved nicely when stepping up in trip to 1,600m last time when she did well to finish third behind Chinwag on Sept 2. She will be right there in the finish from a decent draw.

(1) EYECATCHER needed her run after a long break on Sept 23. The yard thinks highly of this filly. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m, so watch her closely from a good draw.

(13) GIMME PERFECT finished fourth in the same race as Sign Of Spring last time. If the gaps open at the right time for this 3YO filly, she will be competitive.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) FOG IN FINLAND ran a great race in the Grade 3 Diana Stakes (1,400m) on Sept 26. She steps up in trip to 1,600m and, even though she takes on the boys, she looks progressive. Include her in all bets.

(8) THOMAS JENKINS stayed on well to finish just over three lengths behind Cedar Point on Sept 16. He has dropped a point further in the ratings from his last run and, with some luck in the running, he will be competitive in this field.

(6) LANDSEER bounced back to his best form on Sept 6 when he stayed on strongly for second behind Jet A One. In hope that he builds on that performance, he should be among the places.

(2) MIDWAY has been rested for 70 days. His chances must be respected at this level from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) CLARK GRISWOLD stayed on beautifully for second behind Miami Summer on Aug 22. The form of that race has worked out well; he will be hard to beat in this field.

(5) TRIP TO CAMELOT has been rested for 92 days. He was just touched off in a driving finish on July 14. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late. Watch him closely with Richard Fourie in the saddle.

(3) CAPTAINS ALLIANCE finished just under two lengths behind Yamazaki last time. He has dropped a point further in the ratings from his last run, and he should be among the places on his best form.

(7) SIGNOR DANTE needed his last run when finishing fifth in the same race as Captains Alliance. He will be much fitter going into this race, include him in all bets.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) ALL THE RAGE has been rested and gelded. He was last seen finishing just over six lengths behind Un Bel Di in the Winter Sprint (1,200m) on June 21. He is a smart gelding with lots of ability, so, on his best form, he will be hard to beat in this field.

(4) O’TENIKWA has been rested for 80 days. He finished just under five lengths behind Buffalo Storm Cody in the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint (1,200m) at Greyville on July 26. Even though he might need this run after a small break, he is classy and can be very dangerous from the front. Watch him closely.

(2) CAFE CULTURE must have a big winning chance in this field. He finished just over three lengths behind Jet Force in the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes (1,400m) on Sept 26. He will be right there in the finish from a good draw.

(9) TEFLON MAN has been rested for 68 days. Watch him late as he will be running on strongly.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(8) GRAPES OF WRATH has been rested for 109 days. She quickened up smartly to win the Listed Irridescence Stakes (1,500m) in style on June 27. Even though she wants further than this trip of 1,250m, she is super talented. With some luck in the running, she will be hard to beat.

(2) MEG’S LEGACY fought hard to win well at Durbanville on Sept 16. She was given three points for that win, but her chances need to be respected again from a good draw.

(3) CAPTAIN’S ELECT won her maiden well on Sept 23. She looks progressive, include her in all bets from a nice draw.

(4) MARGATE has been rested for 115 days. She is much better than her recent performance on June 21. If she bounces back to her best form, she will be competitive at a decent price.