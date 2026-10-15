All Systems Go for Poly Challenge last-leg success

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Race 1 (1,600m)

(6) TRICKLE CHARGE quickened up nicely last time. She is getting better the further she goes.

(1) BAI YULU is threatening and would not surprise.

(8) WEEKEND IN ASPEN is in good form and not out of it.

(5) STORM BALLET has been disappointing of late but is capable of earning money.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) INDESTRUCTABLE seems to be improving and from a good draw looks capable of scoring.

(1) MONKEY’S WEDDING is consistent and clearly not out of it.

(4) GEORGE REX does his best work late and could earn some more money.

(8) RUSSIAN FORT returns after gelding and could be a threat.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(2) SCOTT’S BAR put in an improved performance last time, so it is a bit of a surprise to see him at this centre. He could prove to be the right one on his Poly debut.

(7) TARANAKI NOMAD was behind him but more was expected from him and he too could win on local debut, trying the surface.

(1) CAPRANICA is knocking on the door and could take advantage of his Poly experience.

(4) LUCA DA WHEELS is clearly just modest but can run a place.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) HONORABLE MEMBER was not disgraced in a better field than this last time. Go close.

Alan Greeff’s (3) AUGUSTA ROSSO and (5) CASPERITA have shown promise when in the right mood and can surprise.

(1) GREEK HEIRESS only tired late last time and clearly likes this surface, so must be respected.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) MARKETA has a tricky draw but was a solid enough winner last time and could have more to offer.

(3) BLAZING FLAME seems to prefer this surface and should be a threat form a good draw.

(8) WINTERONTHEGREEN is also worth considering.

(5) BASINGSTOKE likes the Poly. Include in all perms.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) STOKESY likes the Polytrack. Can win from a good draw.

(8) WORLDLY could improve after a change of trainer and must be respected.

(7) SOUNDSOFSYMPHONIES is better than his last run suggests. Would not be a surprise winner.

(4) KWAGGA BLITZ has improved at this centre and can follow up on a solid last win.

Race 7 (1,600m)

The final leg of the Nelson Mandela Bay Racing Poly Challenge. Trainer Dean Smith could win with (3) ALL SYSTEMS GO this time. He may be best suited to the distance and did try hard behind (1) MERCANTOUR last time.

Mercantour has won four of the last five Poly Challenge races and Richard Fourie does get the best out of him. The gap did shrink last time, so it could be open.

(6) INGQWELE finished closer than the weights suggested and could be better over 1,600m.

(5) SILVONIAN is at the top of his game and will give his rivals something to catch.

Race 8 (1,900m)

Something was clearly amiss with (4) AMANZIMTEXAS last time. He could be a real threat to these rivals on his best form.

(5) OSMIUM likes the Polytrack. Can run well from a good draw.

(1) SILVANO’S SONG has improved of late. A real threat.

(6) ROYAL CELEB makes a local debut. Can surprise.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(4) TP THUNDERCHILD has hardly been out of the money in a dozen starts and has useful Fairview form. She has a light weight and should be in the money again.

(1) MEGHAN’S DIAMOND has improved in blinkers and makes her Poly debut. If she takes to the surface she will be right up there.

(6) ROCCO’S PEACE is lightly raced and has been rested. However, the stable is showing signs of coming to life.

(2) BRIGHTSUNNYDAY has Poly form. Never too far back.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(1) GEZOUTEN HARING has been improving slowly and off a light weight. She could feature at good odds.

(8) PINK BLOSSOM makes her stable debut and has shown some promise over the distance in the Cape. One to watch in the betting.

(10) DEE DAY is a battling maiden but has shown some recent improvement for her new stable and has a handy weight.

(5) PEACH MELBA is lightly raced but showed up well last run over the distance and has run well on the Poly.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(4) ZAGREB has scored both wins on the Poly. He was a comfortable winner last time and that form has been franked.

Third-placed (9) PLAZA ACCORD was beaten just over three lengths on the Poly but does have a tricky draw to contend with.

(1) RED BOMBER is back from a short break but goes well over course and distance and has the best of the draw.

(3) TROIS TROIS QUATRE has been dropping in the handicap and the veteran galloper gets blinkers on. He is way better than his last effort.

Race 12 (1,000m)

(10) ST HARRY has been rested and has the worse of the draw but he has shown top class potential and he may be progressive enough to land the odds.

Veteran galloper (5) STREET OUTLAW makes his Poly debut and was a beaten favourite last time. He has a light weight and a top rider aboard.

(1) UMZINGELI WENYATHI has useful Highveld form over the trip. Blinkers back on for his Poly debut from the best of the draw.

(7) CLAIRE DE LUNE finally converted favouritism last run but has seldom been far back and goes well on the poly. She has a light weight and can follow up.

Race 13 (1,200m)

(5) ANGEL’S OASIS has consistent Highveld form and makes her Poly debut. She is down in class with a big weight but looks capable in this line-up.

(7) FORTHEGOODTIMES was a recent maiden winner. She is lightly raced from a strong stable and has done well on the Poly.

(4) YOUR LADYSHIP has won her last two and although she got a four-pound penalty of her recent success this is not a strong field.

(2) QUEEN FENN is down in class and has dropped in the handicap. She could fill a minor placing.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(1) RAGNAR THE KING has put in three good recent shifts on the Poly. Strong claims in this line-up from the best of the draw.

(10) SUTTER’S MILL has the worst of the draw but won well on debut for his new stable and got a hefty shunt up the handicap. He can make further improvement.

(5) GARDENER’S PRIDE will ensure a searching pace and could go all the way while (7) RUN TO RIO ran well below form last run.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(5) COGNAC has been most disappointing but has recently been showing signs of coming to hand. The switch to the Poly will help.

(3) FRENCH TRIP has improved at his last two and his best recent effort has come on the Poly. The shorter distance should suit.

(4) AMOR FATI has useful form over course and distance and was narrowly beaten last run. He gets a stronger rider aboard.

(7) THISISWHATITMEANS is way better than his last run. He has run well on the Poly and the step-up in trip should help.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(7) HEARTS ON FIRE has come good at her last two on the Poly and has a light weight. She should run another competitive race.

(2) WEDDING VOW ran well below form on the turf last run. Her Poly form is hard to fault and from a good draw she will feature.

(8) SHIRIT OF SHIMLA seldom runs a bad race and was touched off last run. A threat again.

(5) RED CORAL bids for a hat-trick and has gone up three pounds in the handicap which could see the tables turned.