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Race 1 (800m)

All first timers. Going on trainer trends, (1) DIVINE PLAN, (5) FLORAL PRINCESS, (10) HOT FIRE and (6) I LOVE HARRY could bear scrutiny. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(9) ROXBURY PARK has been disappointing in his last two starts but gets another chance.

(10) THE BIDDER has been knocking at the door and the blinkers are back on.

(8) GRASS ROOF was well beaten on debut but showed some promise.

(2) IRON LION ZION is the likely pick of the Hollywood first timers, given the jockey bookings with Sean Veale back from a month’s suspension.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) EMERALD VISIONARY was a modest third on debut over course and distance. That form has held up well and he must have a decent chance in a modest line-up.

(6) FLEUR DELACOUR takes on males and may have found her last run a touch too far. She has useful form over course and distance.

(9) HE’S A SMASHER has issues but made a promising debut for his new stable and can build on that.

(7) RUNTHRUTHEJUNGLE has been trying much further and could be better suited to this shorter trip.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Tricky maiden with a number likely to improve on their current form. The more exposed (10) LE CONCIERGE has a wide draw but has solid recent form and rates the one to beat.

(13) CLEVER KID is also drawn wide but his last run in the soft is best ignored. Down in trip with first-time blinkers.

(2) MY CHINA has shown up well in two sprints and the step-up in trip should suit given his pedigree.

(14) SO INDI takes on males and has drawn very wide. However, her current form over the distance is solid and Sean Cormack rides.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) CARDINAL CHIEF is down in class with a 1.5kg claimer aboard. His form is consistent and he should put in another good shift.

(6) ONE DANCE is consistent and is down in class. World-class rider aboard with a 1.5kg allowance.

(3) DIANI is also down in class with consistent recent form to back his claims.

(11) NAUTICAL FIRE has a tricky draw to contend with but is on the up and has smart form over the trip.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) YANNAKIS has smart form over the trip and is the one to beat.

Visiting (7) HIGH FIDELITY was a recent maiden winner on the Highveld and has been well supported in all three of his starts.

(4) LADY GODIVA found some good market support in her last outing and is down in class with a 4kg claimer up. Has a say.

(1) LUNELUCK is always dangerous and in good form but does look better over a shorter trip.

Race 7 (1,200m)

All eyes will be on (13) ERIK DUBOIS who warms up for another crack at a Highveld feature, notably the Grade 2 Dingaans. He was far form disgraced in the Grade 2 Johannesburg Spring Challenge behind hard-knocking multiple Grade 1-winning Gladatorian. Although this should be too short, his class could see him through.

(11) MASTEROFTHEDESERT was a neck behind Maphaka when last they met and had the widest draw at Greyville. He is slightly better off at the weights.

(12) MAPHAKA drawn on his immediate inside, bids for his fifth win in succession where he has started favourite in all. He only got a four-pound rise in the ratings for his last win and can score again.

(2) LICENCE TO THRILL is back over what looks to be a more suitable trip and can never be written off lightly.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) LUNCH MONEY seldom runs a bad race and his last win came over course and distance with the same apprentice aboard.

(1) ROCK MUSIC was much improved last start over course and distance. He should strip close to his peak.

(9) HADRIAN’S WALL surprised on debut with an end-to-end win in strong company first-up out of the maidens. He can go all the way.

(4) ABBEY’S WORLD takes on males but was a comfortable maiden winner, having improved with each outing. She can feature prominently.