Al Monif a new face in Dubai

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Young Saudi trainer is keen to pit his skills on the bigger international stage next door

Allajayn (Alexis Moreno) cruising away to an easy win in a Fillies Open race over 1,400m at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh on Dec 18, 2025.

DUBAI – The Dubai Racing Carnival has long served as a platform for emerging talent from around the world, and this season 34-year-old Saudi trainer Abdullah Al Monif is embracing the opportunity to test himself on an international stage.

Representing AMM Racing and owner Ayman Al-Rajhi, Al Monif has brought a pair of runners, Allajayn and Brave Vekoma, to Meydan Racecourse for the Carnival, with both entered on Opening Night on Nov 6,

While his journey with horses began away from the racetrack, horses have always been part of his life.

“Horses have been a passion of mine,” said Al Monif. “I actually started with showjumping, where I participated in both local and international competitions.

“Over time, my interest developed towards horse racing, and I became increasingly involved in the industry.”

Keen to broaden his knowledge of the sport, Al Monif sought experience across several of the world’s leading racing jurisdictions, spending time in Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“I have always believed in learning from different racing environments, so I took opportunities to gain experience in countries such as Ireland, the UK and the USA, including learning from established trainers such as Bob Baffert,” he added.

“Eventually, I decided to take the next step and establish myself as a racehorse trainer. It has been a very rewarding journey, and I am still learning and developing every day.

“We currently have around 30 horses in training in Saudi Arabia, including a mixture of experienced racehorses and promising young horses that we are developing for the future.”

His decision to target the Dubai Racing Carnival reflects a desire to continue learning while exposing his horses to a new level of competition.

“Dubai has always been an important destination in international racing,” he explained of his decision to venture overseas.

“I saw the Carnival as a great opportunity to challenge myself, gain international experience and give our horses the chance to compete against different levels of competition.

“I also believe it is important to keep developing as a trainer, and bringing horses to Dubai is a big step in that direction.”

So far, Al Monif has been pleased with how his team has adapted to life in Dubai.

“Both horses, Allajayn and Brave Vekoma, have settled in very well,” he said. “They have adapted nicely to their new environment, and the team has done a great job with them.

“They are training well and recovering nicely. However, we also need to respect the time they require to recover from travelling and adapt to their new surroundings.

“Ultimately, their races will give us a much clearer picture of their true ability and how they perform here.”

Al Monif’s first runner, two-time winner Allajayn, however, faces a tough home team comprising Group performer Union Security and UAE champion trainer Bhupat Seemar’s Magic Art and Ordep in the 210,000 dirham (S$73,000) Emirates Skywards (1,400m) for three-year-olds.

Another foreign raider from the UK, Ten Carat Harry, already a winner of seven, also looks like a bright prospect for Lambourn trainer Jamie Osborne.

Al Monif may have a better chance with Brave Vekoma, a two-year-old filly taking on similar unexposed rivals in the next race, the 165,000 dirham Emirates Courier Express (1,200m) for maidens.

DUBAI RACING CLUB