Aeliana to rise to the occasion

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Brilliant mare is ready to step back into the Group 1 spotlight at third outing this preparation

1 Half Yours

Last year’s Caulfield Cup (2,400m) and Melbourne Cup (3,200m) winner is yet to hit form after the historic feature double. Has had a couple of excuses and is sure to improve on last-start Group 1 4.65L 1,600m sixth.

2 Sir Delius

Won this race in 2025 and can win again. The former French galloper won three Group 1s last campaign. Is second-up after a Group 1 2,000m win in April. Distance increase is ideal after last start 3.9L fourth at 1,600m. Top second-up form.

3 Light Infantry Man

Front-runner who won a Group 1 at the track and distance on soft going in March when downing Pride Of Jenni. Is looking for further after last start 5.5L eighth over 1,600m here. Could give cheek at odds.

4 Cosmic Crusader

Group 1 1,800m winner in Ascot, Perth and steps up to 2,000m for the first time. Form has been excellent since transferring to Melbourne but was second and no match for Birdman at last start. Found track too firm.

5 Aeliana

Strung together two Group 1 wins at 2,000m and 2,400m before being spelled. Is third-up for this and rise in distance is ideal after last start 1.34L second in a Group 2 1,600m on Sept 19. Go close.

6 Asterix

Finished third of 16 in Group 3 2,000m at Caulfield on Sept 19 when beaten 1.3L. Battled on well but is a big jump in class and opposition.

7 Zahrann

Comes under notice after last-start victory in a Group 3 2,000m at Caulfield when settled midfield and finished too strongly for his 15 rivals. Has a good record at the distance and rates as a place hope.

8 Ohope Wins

Former Kiwi has been at big odds at past two after resuming following Group 1 Australian Oaks (2,400m) win in April. Increase in distance sure to help but needs rapid improvement on last-start ninth of 10 over 1,600m here.

9 Middle Earth

Placed third in 2025 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) and won a Group 3 2,000m at Doomben in May. Has been well beaten at past two and was ninth in this race in 2025. Needs to lift.

10 Soul Of Spain

Scratched

11 Buckaroo

Finished a narrow second to Sir Delius in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes (1,800m) in 2025 and two starts later was second in the W.S. Cox Plate (2,040m). Should improve on last-start fifth of eight in a Group 1 1,800m on Sept 19.

12 She’s A Hustler

Winner of a Group 3 (2,040m) and Group 2 (2,400m) last campaign and was fresh when 4.4L fifth of 10 in a Group 1 1,600m at Flemington behind Sheza Alibi at big odds. Will be improved by the run and has excellent second-up form.

13 Saint George

Carried a lot of weight when came from well back at last start for 1L second of 16 in a Group 3 2,000m at Caulfield. Has two wins at the track and distance. He can challenge for a place.

14 Deakin

Scratched

15 Kings Valley

Won two country cups in 2026, including the Listed Mornington Cup (2,400m) but this is a significant increase in class. Worked home well for 1.91L seventh in a Group 3 2,000m on Sept 19. Too hard here.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club