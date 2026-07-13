3YO’s win should come In A Timely Manner

Race 1 (1,600m)

(4) WARRIOR OF DESTINY ran a great race behind Uncle Sam last time. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m. On his current form, he has a big winning chance.

(2) ROYAL LIGHT finished just over two lengths behind Warrior Of Destiny last time. Top jockey Richard Fourie has been booked to ride and he will be given every chance from a good draw.

(5) YOU MADE ME LOOK has run two decent races in succession. He will be running on strongly late. Include him in all bets.

(6) MOONSHINE BAY could sneak into the quartet on her best form.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) LE CONCIERGE stayed on well to finish second last time. He will love the step-up in trip. He has no weight on his back and will be right there in the finish on his best form.

(2) RHYTHM KING has been rested for 87 days. If he does not need the run badly after a small break, he will be super competitive from a good draw.

(6) LE TISSIER finished third last time. With some luck in the running, he should finish among the places.

(7) FRACTAL was very disappointing last time when finishing over 20 lengths behind Witch Hazel. He will be much fitter going into this race. Include him in all bets.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) BLACK ERIKA quickened up smartly to win last time. She will be just off the speed early and she will be flying at them late.

(5) SHE’S CHOSEN won her maiden impressively last time. The form of that race has worked out well. Even though she takes on older horses, she will be competitive.

(6) PALACE GIFT was a touch slow out of the gates last time but stayed on late to finish just under three lengths behind Trois Sept Huit. He has a good place chance – watch him closely.

(1) WILLIAM’S WOMAN will be right on top of them from a good draw.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(5) TRIP TO CAMELOT won a good race last time. He was given four points for that win and the form of that race has worked out extremely well. He has a big winning chance again.

(1) CHANCE ENCOUNTER stayed on nicely for second behind a nice type last time. If he stays this trip of 2,000m, he will go close to winning from a good draw.

(4) BACKINTHEFASTLANE has run two lovely races in succession. His form with the blinkers fitted is solid. He will be running on strongly late – watch him closely.

(3) FORT LIAM stays well. He could sneak into the quartet.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(3) GLENALMOND quickened up well to win a good race last time. In hope that he has made further improvement at home, he should be right there in the finish again.

(5) TOTHEMOONANDBACK has dropped a point in the ratings from his last run. He gets the blinkers fitted and could be the value play in this tricky race.

(4) MASTER COINER won a good race last time. He is getting better with every start. Even though he tackles stronger, he will be competitive.

(8) HEAVENLY PRINCE was a touch disappointing last time. He is much better than that, so watch him closely from a tricky draw.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(1) GIVE IT LALDY has been rested for 78 days. He fought hard to win a good race on April 27. The yard thinks highly of this gelding and he should go close to winning again from a good draw.

(7) FAST TRAIN quickened up smartly to win nicely last time. He was given four points for that impressive win. He will be flying at them late, so watch him closely from a tricky draw.

(8) OBJET D’ART has been rested for 78 days. He will be doing some good work late – include him in all bets.

(3) CHURCHILLIAN has dropped in the ratings. On his best form, he will trouble them in the finish.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(6) SCANDALIZE won her maiden well on June 16. The form of that race has worked out well. Even though she tackles stronger company, she has a big winning chance again.

(1) MISS NEW YORK has dropped even further in the ratings. She could be the value play in this tricky race from a good draw.

(3) TAKE IT AS RED has run three good races in succession. With no weight on her back, she will run a big race. Include her in all bets.

(2) FINAL CALL has been rested for 72 days. She is much better than her last run.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) IN A TIMELY MANNER ran a great race for second behind his stable companion on June 21. The yard thinks highly of this 3YO gelding and he will be hard to beat.

(7) SOHO HEARTTHROB will be cherry ripe for this race. He was flying at them late when finishing third in the same race as In A Timely Manner last time. With some luck in the running, he will go close to winning.

(6) KATSU has been rested for 78 days. He is honest and tries hard. Include him in all bets.

(8) ROCKANROLLIN gets the services of Fourie. On current form, he should be among the places.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(7) CLARK GRISWOLD won with absolute ease on June 16. He was given four points for that win last time. He will be just off the speed early and he will be running on strongly late.

(3) MIAMI SUMMER needed his last run badly when finishing three lengths behind Clark Griswold. That was his first run back after a long break. He will be much fitter going into this race – include him in all bets.

(2) SIGNOR DANTE continues to race in good form. He will be right there in the finish from a neat draw.

(1) FORT YUKON is as honest as they come. He never runs a bad race and will be given every chance from a good draw.