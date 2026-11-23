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Winning Wing and My Wish take G2 Cup and Mile event; Purton snares seven wins

HONG KONG – Zac Purton has sounded an ominous warning ahead of December’s Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m), after Ka Ying Rising reprised his Sha Tin dominance with a record third successive victory in the HK$5.35 million (S$880,000) Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m) on Nov 22.

Resuming after finishing second to Tempted in the Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Randwick on Oct 17, Ka Ying Rising jumped cleanly from barrier four and sat second on the outside of Ka Ying Attack (Matthew Poon) until the home turn.

With the speed slower than Purton anticipated, the nine-time Hong Kong champion jockey gunned his charge into overdrive on straightening and Ka Ying Rising ($5.30) responded with terminal acceleration, clocking 21.67sec for the final 400m.

Easing to a 3¾-length margin over Raging Blizzard (Brenton Avdulla), with Crimson Flash (Andrea Atzeni) a further length away, Ka Ying Rising notched his 20th course-and-trip victory and gave Purton his fifth successive success in the race.

The Australian rider won this race with Lucky Sweynesse in 2022 and 2023, before piloting Ka Ying Rising to three straight wins in the feature.

Purton predicts the Shamexpress six-year-old, who improved his overall record to 23 wins and three seconds from 26 starts, to improve for the run.

“I think this run will top him off. His (barrier trial) the other day (Nov 13) and the run today tells me that he’s just off his top, but this will bring him on,” he said.

“He obviously loves the surface here – hard, fast – and he’s just comfortable here. He just really enjoys it. He knows what he’s meant to do and what he wants to do.

“The pace mid-race was probably a bit slower than what he likes, so I sort of put pressure on the leader coming to the corner and let him go – he did his job.”

The inimitable Purton was in majestic form, extending his lead at the top of the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship to 20 wins with a magnificent seven-timer. He now leads the title race on 41 wins.

Besides the Jockey Club Sprint success atop Ka Ying Rising, Purton booted home Mark Newnham’s My Wish ($13) in the HK$5.35 million Group 2 Jockey Club Mile (1,600m) in the very next race.

The six-year-old by Flying Artie is Hong Kong’s leading hope for the Group 1 Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 13.

Purton also scored undercard victories on Michael Chang’s Free Pony ($65) in the Class 5 Handicap (1,200m), Mark Newnham’s debutant Super Boom ($17) in the Class 4 Handicap (1,000m), Packing Smart ($11) for David Hayes in the Class 4 Handicap (1,200m) and Danny Shum’s pair of Nyx Gluck ($8) in the Class 3 Handicap (1,400m) and Circuit Champion ($22) in the Class 3 Handicap (1,400m).

Hayes was delighted with Ka Ying Rising’s performance.

“Really happy. I thought he’d win and the market suggested that, but it was good to see him actually do it,” he said.

“The mid-race tempo wasn’t that fast, which I’m happy with because I didn’t want him running a track record as a lead-up race.

“I think in the big race, it’ll be more truly run and you’ll probably see Ka Ying running some fast times there.

“I think this race will really bring him on for the big one.

“He (Zac) said he felt really good and he thinks that will bring him to his top. He had a really good blow.”

Hayes said the world’s best sprinter was clearly more comfortable and focused at Sha Tin than Randwick.

“It’s just sad to see a champion get beaten (in The Everest), but I thought it was an honourable defeat,” he said. “And I really think the main factor was him getting lost at Randwick, where he couldn’t see the rail.

“That saw him stargaze and, of course, he got caught wide. But I think it was the stargazing that cost him the race.”

Hayes said he would now taper Ka Ying Rising’s preparation into the Hong Kong Sprint, which he has won for the past two years.

“We’ll decide whether we give him a trial or a gallop on the grass. I think we’ve got him where we want him and we’d probably just do gallops into the race,” he said.

Trained by Francis Lui, Winning Wing ($30) charged into Hong Kong International Races calculations after a devastating triumph in the HK$5.35 million Group 2 Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) under Jerry Chau.

Lui said the Preferment six-year-old is nominated in two Group 1 events on Dec 13 after landing his maiden Group 2 win.

“At this stage, of course 2,000m suits him better, but I entered in two races (Group 1 Hong Kong Cup over 2,000m and Group 1 Hong Kong Vase over 2,400m). Maybe I’ll discuss with the owner and the jockey,” he said.

With only one meeting left before the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship selection cut-off, Chau leads the race for the final two places with 21 wins from Vincent Ho (17) and Atzeni (16) ahead of the Nov 25 fixture. HKJC