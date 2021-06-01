Race against time for struggling outfits

After the high of opening her pole studio in February, C. Chan is now facing a grim reality.

Since the heightened Phase 2 measures were introduced over a fortnight ago, the 1,200 sq ft Studio Starfire at Robinson Square is operating at 40 per cent capacity and Chan worries about the livelihoods of her eight instructors, three of whom have had no classes.

Class sizes have been reduced from 14 students to a maximum of six now but Chan, who is in her early 40s, still pays a few thousand dollars in monthly rent.

She said: "We are a very new studio, you can imagine the amount of investment dollars in outfitting a new studio. We've not recouped much of that.

"We're in a position where if we can't pay our rent, we are in deep water."

There was some reprieve after the Government last Friday announced additional support initiatives for affected sectors, including the fitness industry, that targeted salary support for local employees and rental waivers.

The new Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary) scheme for self-employed persons also provided up to $500 for eligible individuals, offering some help for the freelancers who Chan hires.

She said: "I'm trying to be grateful for the support that we are hoping that we can receive."

For businesses like hers and fitness and martial arts studio Neue Fit, time is of the essence though.

The payout for rental relief will come in only from mid-August and the worry is that this will arrive too late.

Neue Fit co-founder Grace Huang understood the coronavirus pandemic was a "difficult situation" for the Government to manoeuvre, but admitted that the past 11/2 years have been tough and is not sure how much longer she will be able to keep her studio running for.

With limitations to the number of participants per class since the pandemic struck, the 38-year-old has had to double the number of classes per day to ensure that members would be able to book a slot.

This has meant also doubling the number of instructors, which has resulted in her running costs increasing by almost $10,000, taking her total monthly operating costs to $70,000 a month.

The studio currently has 12 full-time staff and 10 freelancers.

She received rental waivers to cover four months' worth of base rent last year, but base rent accounts for about only half of her monthly gross rent for her 4,000 sq ft premises at the Kallang Wave Mall.

She had to pay the remainder, which comprises items like service charges - the payment of general management services provided by the landlord.

Under the Government's Jobs Support Scheme, Neue Fit received 75 per cent of co-funding for wages during the circuit breaker, followed by 25 per cent up till August last year. This dropped to 10 per cent from September to March.

"I'm already hit quite badly and you're asking me to hold my breath until August. I honestly don't know if we'll still be open," said Huang.

"It's not like gym and fitness is an amazing business where you have a lot of profit to play with, you don't and you're sort of scraping by every month.

"To wait until August is a long time for us."