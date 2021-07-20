For Subscribers
Tokyo 2020: Three days to go
Race against time
Windsurfer Amanda Ng features in this sixth profile of The Straits Times' series on Team Singapore athletes at the Tokyo Games. A bad fall threatened to derail Ng's Olympic dream but she is back on her board for Tokyo
Sailors jostle for better positions but never check the clock at the finish line.
But windsurfer Amanda Ng is in a delicate race against time after the cruellest of April Fool's jokes threatened to derail her Olympic qualification.