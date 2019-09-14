Race 8 clear choice

RACE 1 (1,800M)

4 Family Leader broke through in his final run of last season. He's since held his condition well.

3 Crown Avenue gets Zac Purton. He's into his fourth season in search of his fifth win and his latest trial was eye-catching.

7 Bullish Glory is winless across 23 outings but this is clearly his preferred course and distance.

2 Amazing Agility will have taken plenty of benefit from his first-up outing. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (,1650M)

3 Enfolding is winless across 13 starts. He placed in all final four runs of the 2018/19 season and his latest trial was impressive.

8 Good Runners Way got off the mark first-up on opening day. If he's held his condition, he's a winning chance.

4 Deal Maker does his best racing on the dirt. He appears ready to take another step forward.

1 Good Fit is into his seventh season. He has the experience and the luck from the inside gate.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

1 Mister Monte can pinch this if he finds the front, with Alfred Chan taking a 10lb (4.54kg) claim.

6 Regency Gem will have plenty of experience from his first-up run. This is well within his reach.

2 Le Panache also has one run under his belt this season. The soft gate can allow him to roll along.

3 Money Winner is next best.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

6 Friends Of Nanjing is capable of finishing over the top of them at a price with the drop in grade.

1 Flying Noble was a course-and-distance winner last season. He comes into this with a run under his belt this term.

7 Liverbird Star closed in strongly for second in his final run of last season. He should be ready to piece it all together.

10 Soccer Master gets the services of Joao Moreira. This is a key booking for the horse.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 Solomon's Bay looks trained to the minute for this. The middle draw should afford him every opportunity.

6 New Asia Sunrise will have benefited from his first-up effort over this course and distance.

8 California Gungho rises to Class 3, which is always difficult, but his maiden win holds him in good stead.

9 Decisive Action closed in wide in a recent Sha Tin dirt trial. He's worth including at a price.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

7 Colorado High trialled under a strong hold on the dirt. With the improvement, he's capable of breaking through.

2 Bright Kid will relish the rise to 1,200m. If he overcomes the awkward gate, he's a major player.

4 Majestic Conqueror had a nice trial behind Telecom Puma. A bold run on debut is expected.

5 Lucky Guy is looking to put two runner-up efforts behind him. He's sure to be around the mark again.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

4 King's Race closed in for an awkward fourth on debut last season. He has the ability to win very soon. His latest trial only enhanced these claims.

5 Simple Elegant is an excellent chance if he can overcome the wide gate.

12 Hurricane Hunter needs to settle. If he does, he can be there.

11 Sprint Forward, with Purton aboard, can close in strongly with a race run to suit.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

11 Clear Choice took a liking to the Sha Tin dirt, placing twice in his last two runs last season. He's an interesting runner with an impressive trial under his belt.

8 Tang Fleming will give them something to chase if he can roll forward with Alfred Chan's 10lb claim.

1 Buddies was good last season. There's little reason to suggest he won't continue on an upward spiral.

9 Righteous Doctrine hit the line strongly in a recent trial. He's worth consideration.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

9 Hello Beauty is ready to break through. This looks a suitable springboard to continue his progression.

4 Racing Fighter is seeking a hat-trick. Purton remains on board which is a good push.

7 Fat Turtle is as consistent a customer as there is in Hong Kong, having finished outside of the placings only once from five appearances.

10 Handsome Bo Bo is the likely leader of the race. He's one for the exotics.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 Looking Good has finished runner-up in his last two outings. He's nearing a win. The soft gate should see him up on the speed early and give him every chance.

13 Amazing Luck's two best performances came over this course and distance last season. He's not without claims with no weight.

11 Circuit Hassler's sole win came over this course and distance after settling on the speed, which is where he may find himself again.

1 Assimilate is on the cusp of Class 2. The 133lb makes this a difficult task but, if he gets a race run to suit, he should be rattling home .