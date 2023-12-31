Rabiot steers Juve past Roma to cut gap at the top

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v AS Roma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 30, 2023 Juventus' Adrien Rabiot celebrates scoring their first goal with Dusan Vlahovic REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v AS Roma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 30, 2023 Juventus' Adrien Rabiot celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v AS Roma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 30, 2023 Juventus' Filip Kostic shoots at goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

TURIN, Italy - Adrien Rabiot's second-half goal earned Juventus a 1-0 home win against AS Roma on Saturday as they moved within two points of leaders Inter Milan in Serie A.

Juve got the breakthrough two minutes after halftime when Rabiot, left unmarked by the Roma defence, received a flick from Dusan Vlahovic inside the box and calmly slotted home.

Juve finish the year in second place with 43 points from 18 games behind Inter, who drew 1-1 at Genoa on Friday and have 45.

Federico Chiesa thought he had extended Juve's lead just before the end, receiving a deflected ball inside the box and turning it in, but was flagged offside.

Jose Mourinho's Roma are seventh with 28 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top