Quick Run will relish the sharp sprint

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) DAME TWINING was well backed on debut but was slow to begin. She was not far off and can only improve. (5) LADY GREENSLEEVES was just ahead of (10) SOUTHERN STYLE on debut and both should show improvement. (8) ROSE VELVET was close up in all three starts and should not be far off again.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) QUICK RUN has the speed for this kind of race and is overdue for a victory. This is a big chance. (8) LADY OSIER finished just behind (1) SONG OF LIBERTY last time but has more scope for improvement. (3) BETHANY never got into it last time. But, together with (2) LOVE BITE, they look good for those novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(12) VENERABLE found problems in his last run, was given a rest, and races as a gelding for the first time. He could win fresh. (4) CASTLE OF GLASS runs on strongly in his races and could catch them late. (8) COPERNICUS did not jump well on debut and was blowing. Look for improvement. He is from the same stable as first-timer (9) DARK HORSE, who has potential. (5) EARL OF CARDIGAN was also blowing last time but must be considered.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(8) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS attracted some money on debut and flashed late to run second. With improvement, she will go close. (6) AGA HEAT was easy to back on debut and was not disgraced. Look for improvement. (2) PETUNIA, (3) MISS OTIS, (1) RAISING A STORM, (12) SUNDROP and (14) WOLF MOON are capable of getting into the mix.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Recent maiden winner (9) WONDERING STAR could keep up the good work and score again. (3) DISPLACE TIME is another who came out of the maidens last time. He is a big danger. (10) QUATTRO PASSI is running well and could get into the action. (8) TRUE BRIT tries a bit further now and could get involved.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) EVENING RISE is best over this distance and is sure to run a big race. (5) MISS VENEZUELA lost ground at the start last time before given a break. Will race well fresh. (9) BROOKLYN BRIDGE recovered after a bad start last time and could come on. (10) ROGER THE DODGER, (11) TIKI TAKA and (8) LETSDOIT are three more to consider.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(3) SECRET GIVER did well on debut and should make a bold bid for victory. (4) SECRET IS OURS is holding form and could get into the fight for honours. (5) ANATURA cannot be ignored for money. (16) SO LONG SPRING needed his last run. He is open to improvement and can surprise.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

(2) KING ARTHUR comes off a rest and the blinkers are back on. He must be respected. (4) MASTER OF COIN found problems last time but could take home a cheque this time. (5) JUST A MEMORY has a wide draw to contend with. (6) ASTROCYTE was not striding out last time and should do a lot better, this being his peak run. (3) ARLINGTON ACTION must be included in those novelty bets.